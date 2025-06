Hims & Hers is expanding into Europe in a global push the company previewed earlier this year.

Hims & Hers (HIMS -2.05%) is using some of its recent $1 billion capital raise to buy ZAVA, a European healthcare company. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why this will keep the company's revenue growing at an incredible pace.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 3, 2025. The video was published on June 4, 2025.