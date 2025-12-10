Accessibility Menu
CEO Bill Magnuson says BrazeAI is "fundamentally rewriting the rules of customer engagement."

Shares of Braze (BRZE +18.07%) popped 18% on Wednesday after the brand engagement platform announced strong third-quarter sales growth and issued a bullish profit forecast.

A person is smiling while looking at a tablet computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

AI is accelerating Braze's expansion

BrazeAI, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, helps businesses deploy AI models and agents across a wide range of customer touchpoints.

"The new BrazeAI is a force multiplier for both marketers and consumers, delivering smarter, more adaptive, and increasingly autonomous capabilities," CEO Bill Magnuson said in the company's earnings release.

Braze's third-quarter revenue grew 25.5% year over year to $190.8 million, fueled by new customer wins and higher sales to existing clients.

Braze's total customer count increased 14% to 2,528. Large customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more surged 29% to 303.

The company's dollar-based net retention rate for the trailing 12 months checked in at a solid 108%, though that was down from 113% in the prior-year period.

These customer and revenue gains, combined with Braze's efficiency initiatives, helped its adjusted operating income improve to $5.1 million, compared to a loss of $2.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Better still, Braze generated positive free cash flow of $17.8 million, compared to negative $14.2 million in the year-earlier period.

Braze boosted its business outlook

These strong results prompted management to lift its full-year sales and profit guidance. Braze now expects revenue of $730.5 million to $731.5 million and adjusted operating income of $26 million to $27 million, up from a prior forecast of $717 million to $720 million and $24.5 million to $25.5 million.

