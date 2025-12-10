Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,056.00
-2.1%
-$1,964.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.78
+0.6%
+$1.60
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.05
+1.0%
+$3.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.13
-1.0%
-$6.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.76
-2.7%
-$13.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.77
-0.6%
-$1.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.93
+1.5%
+$6.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Why Uranium Energy Stock Dropped Today

By Rich Smith Dec 10, 2025 at 12:42PM

Key Points

Should you buy a uranium mining stock with no revenue at all?

Uranium Energy (UEC 7.45%) stock tumbled 7.2% through 12:20 p.m. ET Wednesday after missing badly on earnings this morning.

Analysts already weren't overly optimistic, forecasting the start-up uranium miner would lose $0.01 per share -- but the news was twice as bad as feared. According to a 10-Q filing with the SEC, Uranium Energy lost $0.02 per share in Q1 2026 -- and would have lost even more if it hadn't grown its share count by 13.5% (spreading losses around among more shares outstanding).

Smiling mine worker in front of a heavy excavator at a mining operation.

Image source: Getty Images.

Uranium Energy's Q1 losses

Uranium Energy went from $17.1 million in revenue in last year's Q1 to... $0 in revenue so far this year. While revenue dried up, though, costs continued. Operating expenses totaled $29.8 million, up more than $10 million year over year.

In the absence of good numbers to report, Uranium Energy focused on telling its story. Uranium Energy, says the company, is busy "building America's only vertically integrated uranium fuel supply chain, from mining to conversion, [and] supporting U.S. enrichment" of uranium. It's expanding existing mining sites and opening new ones, and produced 68,612 pounds of precipitated uranium and uranium concentrate in the quarter, at a total cost of $34.35 per pound.

With uranium selling for about $76.50 per pound on the spot market today, that should make for a profitable business. Yet Uranium Energy lost money instead.

Advertisement
Uranium Energy Stock Quote

NYSEMKT: UEC

Uranium Energy
Today's Change
(-7.45%) $-1.04
Current Price
$12.92

What's Uranium Energy up to?

Uranium Energy did note that it has substantial inventory of uranium for sale, however -- 1.4 million pounds of uranium concentrate as of Oct. 31, worth $111.9 million, not counting 199,000 pounds of precipitated uranium and 300,000 pounds bought elsewhere at attractive prices.

Presumably, it plans to sell this uranium at some point and recoup the cost of mining and purchasing it.

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services