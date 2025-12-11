Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,056.00
-2.1%
-$1,964.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.05
+1.0%
+$3.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.21
-1.0%
-$6.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.56
-2.7%
-$13.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.77
-0.6%
-$1.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.45
+1.4%
+$6.28
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

An indispensable machine that prints the world's most advanced chips could be eyeing a trillion‑dollar future. High‑NA EUV is the lever, but timelines, supply, and geopolitics matter.

ASML Holdings (ASML +0.80%) is positioned in one of the most lucrative sectors in tech. The Dutch company has spent four decades developing its High-Numerical Aperture (NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines, which are used to produce the most powerful chips for data centers.

A mirror used in EUV.

Image source: Getty Images.

TSMC's, Intel's, and Samsung's foundries use ASML's lithography systems to manufacture high-performance semiconductors. The machines work by vaporizing droplets of molten tin in a vacuum chamber by striking them with laser beams 50,000 times per second, turning the tip droplets into a superheated plasma that emits EUV light, which is used to print microscopic patterns onto silicon wafers. That's the kind of tech that investors love.

And with data center demand increasing day by day, ASML is well on its way to joining the trillion-dollar club.

How is ASML's stock performing?

As of Dec. 8, ASML trades around $1,100 per share. It's up 62% year to date, 58% over the last 52 weeks, and around 143% over the previous five years.

ASML Stock Quote

NASDAQ: ASML

ASML
Today's Change
(0.80%) $8.88
Current Price
$1120.32

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 36, slightly below the industry average of 40. Meanwhile, its price-to-sales ratio is around 10, a reasonable multiple for tech manufacturers.

Advertisement

But the best part of this growth story is still ahead.

What could propel ASML even higher?

The company's next-generation technology that uses High-NA EUV has the potential to propel ASML's valuation in excess of $1 trillion. These machines increase the numerical aperture from 0.33 to 0.55, allowing them to print even smaller and more complex patterns than the previous generation of EUV machines. And each system is said to cost a cool $380 million.

These High-NA systems allow chipmakers to produce powerful processors that cannot be manufactured any other way. Period.

In fact, ASML already dominates the EUV market. It supplies machines to major chipmakers such as Intel, Samsung, and TSMC. And the High-NA EUV systems are practically the only path forward for next-generation chips. Even China, with significant state investment, hasn't been able to replicate ASML's technology.

Justifying the entry to the $1 trillion club

There's an undeniable market demand for ASML's tech. However, reaching the $1 trillion mark requires fundamental justification. Otherwise, we're just hoping for runaway valuations.

Today, ASML's market cap is around $432 billion. The company pulled in about $31 billion in top-line revenue in 2024, with about $8.19 billion flowing to the bottom line.

In order for ASML to reach a trillion-dollar valuation, the company will need to grow its bottom line to nearly $19 billion (~131%). This is because, all things being equal, stocks often move in a similar direction to their earnings growth. That way, it reaches the $1 trillion mark with similar P/E and P/S ratios.

If ASML maintains its position in the EUV lithography, hitting $67 billion in revenue isn't unreasonable. If I'm right, the timeline should fall between 2034 and 2036, given that the semiconductor sector is growing at about 8% to 10% annually and ASML's High-NA EUV ramp-up is just beginning. And if the company can accelerate revenue and improve margins, the timeline shortens further.

What do the analysts think about ASML?

Wall Street sees an opportunity here; a consensus among 25 analysts rates ASML stock a   strong buy with an average score of 4.56 out of 5, and the rating has been relatively stable over the past three months. I agree.

ASML controls the most critical equipment that enables advanced AI chips, and the industry has no choice but to adopt High-NA technology, as there are literally no alternatives. Combining those factors creates a clear path to much higher valuations.

About the Author

Rick Orford
Rick is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author with over 20 years of experience trading stocks and options. The most authoritative publications, including Good Morning America, Washington Post, Yahoo Finance, MSN, Business Insider, NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC News, cover his work. His passion is business, and he works tirelessly to deliver content in an easy-to-understand manner. In 2018, Rick wrote The Financially Independent Millennial to inspire his readers with his story about becoming financially independent at age 35 despite not learning about money when he was younger. His books are easy to read and often refer to key points that “He would tell his younger self.” When not thinking about business, Rick writes (mainly about cruise ship travel) for his travel blog and is an enthusiast of fast cars, technology, & cooking.
CMFrickorford

Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services