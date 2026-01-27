Accessibility Menu
Why Corning Stock Soared Today

By Joe Tenebruso Jan 27, 2026 at 8:14PM EST

Key Points

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is going to require a whole lot of fiber.

Shares of Corning (GLW +0.25%) jumped on Tuesday after the glass maker struck a blockbuster $6 billion deal with Meta Platforms (META +8.07%).

By the close of trading, Corning's stock price was up more than 15%.

Two people are walking inside a data center.

Image source: Getty Images.

Accelerating the AI revolution

Under the terms of the deal, Corning will supply Meta with its most advanced optical fiber, cable, and connectivity products. The two companies will work together to build AI data centers faster, as Meta races to keep pace with its rivals.

To satisfy the booming, AI-driven demand for its products, Corning plans to expand its manufacturing operations in North Carolina. Meta will serve as the anchor client for a major capacity buildout at Corning's optical cable facility in Hickory. Once construction is complete, the plant will be the largest of its kind, according to Corning CEO Wendell Weeks.

"Building the most advanced data centers in the U.S. requires world-class partners and American manufacturing," Meta executive Joel Kaplan said in a press release. "We're proud to partner with Corning -- a company with deep expertise in optical connectivity and commitment to domestic manufacturing -- for the high-performance fiber optic cables our AI infrastructure needs."

Business is booming

The 175-year-old materials science leader is enjoying soaring sales of its AI-focused solutions. Corning's optical communications enterprise revenue leaped 58% year over year in the third quarter, fueled by companies' strong interest in its new generative AI products.

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst. Previously, Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, and Crypto Society, as well as several other market-beating investing services. He graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
tmfguardian
X@Tier1Investor

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

