Why Did Applied Digital Stock Jump 14.3% Today?

Nvidia just bought $2 billion worth of CoreWeave stock. Here's why it matters for Applied Digital.

Shares of Applied Digital (APLD 6.24%) spiked on Tuesday, finishing the day up 14.3%. The dramatic move came as the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) data center operator's stock is flying on news of Nvidia's investment in one of Applied Digital's closest partners.

Expand NASDAQ : APLD Applied Digital Today's Change ( -6.24 %) $ -2.51 Current Price $ 37.71 Key Data Points Market Cap $11B Day's Range $ 37.34 - $ 39.89 52wk Range $ 3.31 - $ 42.27 Volume 226K Avg Vol 31M Gross Margin 16.40 %

Nvidia announces a major CoreWeave investment

Nvidia, the company at the very heart of the AI boom, announced late yesterday that it is expanding its backing of *CoreWeave*, the AI-first cloud computing operator. The chipmaker purchased $2 billion in Class A shares of CoreWeave at an average price of $87.20 per share as part of an expanded partnership.

What that means for Applied Digital

As a key partner of CoreWeave, this was a big win for Applied Digital as well, helping alleviate fears that the heavily leveraged company's core customers won't be able to make good on their commitments.

While this certainly is a major sign of confidence from Nvidia, I still have serious doubts about CoreWeave's long-term sustainability -- and therefore, Applied Digital. I would still treat both of these stocks as speculative and remain cautious.