Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,927.03
-0.7%
-51.00
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,925.71
-0.2%
-89.89
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,461.74
-1.7%
-395.70
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.20
-1.0%
-$0.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.94
+3.6%
+$0.87
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$700.10
-1.6%
-$11.49
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,422.45
-0.0%
-$0.47
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.92
-4.8%
-$8.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.24
-1.1%
-$0.54
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.38
-1.5%
-$3.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.95
-1.6%
-$5.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$720.90
+7.8%
+$52.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$427.56
-11.2%
-$54.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.73
-1.5%
-$2.79
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$424.76
-1.6%
-$6.71
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Why Did Applied Digital Stock Jump 14.3% Today?

By Johnny Rice Jan 27, 2026 at 6:23PM EST

Key Points

Nvidia just bought $2 billion worth of CoreWeave stock. Here's why it matters for Applied Digital.

Shares of Applied Digital (APLD 6.24%) spiked on Tuesday, finishing the day up 14.3%. The dramatic move came as the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) data center operator's stock is flying on news of Nvidia's investment in one of Applied Digital's closest partners.

Applied Digital Stock Quote

NASDAQ: APLD

Applied Digital
Today's Change
(-6.24%) $-2.51
Current Price
$37.71

Nvidia announces a major CoreWeave investment

Nvidia, the company at the very heart of the AI boom, announced late yesterday that it is expanding its backing of *CoreWeave*, the AI-first cloud computing operator. The chipmaker purchased $2 billion in Class A shares of CoreWeave at an average price of $87.20 per share as part of an expanded partnership.

The inside of an AI data center.

Image source: Getty Images.

What that means for Applied Digital

As a key partner of CoreWeave, this was a big win for Applied Digital as well, helping alleviate fears that the heavily leveraged company's core customers won't be able to make good on their commitments.

While this certainly is a major sign of confidence from Nvidia, I still have serious doubts about CoreWeave's long-term sustainability -- and therefore, Applied Digital. I would still treat both of these stocks as speculative and remain cautious.

Read Next

About the Author

Johnny Rice
Johnny Rice is a contributing writer for The Motley Fool covering tech stocks. He previously contributed to various financial publications.
TMFJohnnyRice

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Applied Digital Stock Quote

Applied Digital

NASDAQ: APLD
$37.71 (0.06%) $2.51
Nvidia Stock Quote

Nvidia

NASDAQ: NVDA
$188.73 (0.01%) $2.79
CoreWeave Stock Quote

CoreWeave

NASDAQ: CRWV
$101.50 (0.04%) $4.53

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services