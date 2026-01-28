Accessibility Menu
Why AT&T Stock Climbed Today

By Joe Tenebruso Jan 28, 2026 at 10:12PM EST

Key Points

The wireless leader's shareholders have over $45 billion in dividends and stock buybacks headed their way.

Shares of AT&T (T +3.26%) popped on Wednesday after the telecommunications titan announced strong subscriber growth metrics.

By the close of trading, AT&T's stock price was up more than 4%.

AT&T's logo is displayed on a retail store.

Image source: AT&T.

AT&T's impressive customer gains

AT&T added 421,000 postpaid phone subscribers, who pay monthly bills and are typically the most profitable customers for wireless companies, in the fourth quarter.

The telecom giant also gained 283,000 fiber subscribers and 221,000 5G fixed wireless home internet customers.

"With new investments in spectrum and fiber, we're set to win more customers in more categories and geographies across the U.S.," CEO John Stankey said in a press release.

More people are choosing AT&T as their single, converged provider of connectivity solutions. The company noted that 42% of its fiber households also use its wireless services.

All told, AT&T's revenue rose 3.6% year over year to $33.5 billion. Its adjusted free cash flow, in turn, increased 5% to $4.2 billion.

AT&T intends to return a massive amount of cash to investors

Management sees AT&T's free cash flow rising to over $18 billion in 2026, $19 billion in 2027, and $21 billion in 2028.

The wireless leader plans to use its bountiful cash flow to reward its shareholders with more than $45 billion in dividends and stock buybacks over the next three years.

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst. Previously, Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, and Crypto Society, as well as several other market-beating investing services. He graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
tmfguardian
X@Tier1Investor

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

