5 Hyper-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2026

The stock market tends to love growth, so investing in hypergrowth stocks could be a good idea -- if you pick the right ones. Let's look at the stocks of five companies growing their revenue by 40% or more to consider buying in 2026.

Nvidia

Given its size, it still boggles the mind that Nvidia (NVDA +2.71%) is a hypergrowth stock, but that is exactly what it is. The semiconductor company saw its revenue soar 73% last quarter to $68.1 billion. Meanwhile, it just forecast its revenue growth to accelerate to 77% in Q1.

With the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom continuing unabated and the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) being the main chips powering AI workloads, the company still has a lot of growth in front of it. Meanwhile, the combination of its CUDA software platform and NVLink interconnect system provides it with a wide moat.

Micron Technology

As demand for GPUs and other AI chips surges, so does demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is packaged with these chips to optimize their performance. Meanwhile, with HBM requiring upwards of three times the wafer capacity of traditional DRAM (dynamic random access memory), prices for HBM and DRAM in general are skyrocketing due to a lack of supply.

This is leading to hypergrowth for memory maker Micron Technology (MU +5.00%), which last quarter saw its revenue climb 57%. Just as importantly, its gross margins expanded from 38.4% to 56%, leading to a surge in profits and cash flow. With the company expecting HBM demand to grow at a 40% annual growth rate over the next few years and DRAM prices likely to remain high, the company has a long runway of growth ahead.

Palantir Technologies

With revenue growth accelerating for 10 straight quarters and hitting 70% in Q4, Palantir Technologies (PLTR 0.32%) is in hypergrowth mode. Meanwhile, the generally conservative company is projecting over 60% revenue growth for this year.

The company is one of the most important U.S. government defense contractors, while at the same time, its AI platform (AIP) has become a must-have AI operating system in the commercial space. With AIP giving customers the ability to harness AI to solve a plethora of real-world problems across industries, Palantir has a very long runway of growth still in front of it.

AppLovin

With 66% revenue growth in Q4, AppLovin (APP +3.17%) remains in hypergrowth mode. Meanwhile, the company has also been increasing its gross margins and lowering its operating costs at the same time, leading to huge profit growth and strong free cash flow generation. Meanwhile, its revenue growth is projected to remain robust, with the company guiding for Q1 revenue growth of over 50%.

The company's Axon 2 platform has become the go-to adtech tool in the online gaming market, while it is looking to expand into other verticals, including e-commerce. Given the opportunities ahead of it, the company appears to have plenty of growth left in the tank.

IonQ

While quantum computing is still far off from becoming mainstream, IonQ (IONQ +0.64%), nevertheless, has been experiencing hypergrowth. The company recently saw its revenue skyrocket by 429% in Q4 to $61.9 million.

IonQ is at the forefront of quantum computing, with its trapped-ion technology thus far proving to be one of the most accurate, achieving 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Meanwhile, the company has been aggressively making acquisitions to help improve and scale its technology, while also expanding into other areas of the quantum ecosystem. Its pending acquisition of quantum foundry SkyWater, meanwhile, will make it vertically integrated, which will let it better incorporate its designs with the manufacturing process and also help it scale.

While IonQ remains a speculative stock in an emerging industry, it is setting itself up to be a potential leader in the next big technology after AI.