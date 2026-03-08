Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$68,887.00
+2.3%
+$1,547.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.49
+0.1%
+$0.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.64
+2.7%
+$4.82
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Month, and 1 to Avoid

Warren Buffett's still got his magic touch, but even the Oracle of Omaha can't fully foresee every change to every industry that might undermine one of his picks.

By James Brumley Mar 8, 2026 at 4:25AM EST

Key Points

  • Loan delinquencies are on the rise as overall U.S. household debt becomes crushing, but not every lender is at risk.
  • Constellation Brands has underperformed since Berkshire first bought in, but there’s still a light at the end of the tunnel for this beer brewer.
  • It’s getting tougher to thrive in the healthcare industry, with no end to this headwind in sight.

He may no longer be Berkshire Hathaway's CEO and resident stock-picker. There's no denying, however, that Warren Buffett's fingerprints are still all over the conglomerate's current portfolio.

If you wanted to poach a pick or two from the Oracle of Omaha's selections, there's still time. In fact, here's a couple that you might want to consider buying first -- and one you arguably won't want to.

Warren Buffett is standing in a crowd.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Buy: American Express

Apple is still Berkshire's single-biggest stock holding. Through a combination of growth and attrition, though, credit card outfit American Express (AXP +1.46%) is now the organization's second-biggest trade at just over $47 billion.

American Express Stock Quote

NYSE: AXP

American Express
Today's Change
(1.46%) $4.38
Current Price
$305.38

Anyone keeping tabs on this ticker likely knows it's peeled back nearly 20% from December's record high, largely on worries that economic malaise is dragging down consumer spending, and even crimping their ability to repay their loans. For perspective, the New York Federal Reserve reports U.S. household debt now stands at a record-breaking $18.8 trillion, with delinquencies on this debt at a near-decade high of 4.8%. It doesn't bode well for a lender like Amex.

American Express may be better shielded from this trouble than you might think, however. As it serves more than its fair share of affluent borrowers, it's holding up in the midst of this headwind. Indeed, Amex cardholders' luxury spending grew 15% year over year during the fourth quarter, nearly doubling the 8% growth it saw in total billed business. This stock's 20% pullback may be all the discount you're going to get.

Buy: Constellation Brands

So far, the position that Berkshire Hathaway first established in beer maker Constellation Brands (STZ +1.67%) back in late 2024 hasn't paid off. Shares of the company behind Corona and Modelo are down since then. In fact, Gallup reports that the proportion of people living in the United States who regularly consume alcohol now stands at a multidecade low of 54%.

Constellation Brands Stock Quote

NYSE: STZ

Constellation Brands
Today's Change
(1.67%) $2.45
Current Price
$148.92

This stock's sustained weakness, however, ignores a couple of important details about the booze business in general, and about Constellation in particular.

Broadly speaking, although the decision to cut back on alcohol consumption is rooted in a combination of cost and health, this is a highly cyclical business. The demand that's subdued now will be rekindled again sooner or later, perhaps when consumers are feeling more financially confident again.

In the meantime, the company has been going through a self-imposed overhaul, like last year's decision to divest some of its lower-priced wine brands that are more distracting than beneficial. Incoming CEO Nicholas Fink should also provide some fresh perspective regarding the direction that Constellation Brands needs to take next.

Avoid: DaVita

Not every pick that Buffett's been patient with is necessarily a great addition to your portfolio, however. Take kidney dialysis outfit DaVita (DVA +1.30%) as an example. When Berkshire Hathaway first bought into it back in 2011, business was good because demand was strong, and insurers were reasonable regarding reimbursement.

Much of that has changed for the worse in the meantime, though. Despite modest 5% year-over-year revenue growth through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025, net income is down 17%. It's a microcosm of the bigger-picture challenge the entire healthcare industry is facing these days.

This might convince you: After (mostly) leaving it alone for over a decade, Berkshire began steadily scaling out of this holding early last year. New CEO Greg Abel has already picked up where Buffett left off.

Read Next

About the Author

James Brumley
James Brumley is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks. James is a former licensed stockbroker with Charles Schwab, and a registered investment adviser. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a specialization in finance from Transylvania University.
TMFjbrumley
X@jbrumley

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

American Express Stock Quote
American Express
NYSE: AXP
$305.62
(+1.53%)+$4.62
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
NYSE: BRKA
$745,200.00
(-0.35%)-$2,600.01
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
NASDAQ: AAPL
$260.17
(+1.05%)+$2.71
Constellation Brands Stock Quote
Constellation Brands
NYSE: STZ
$148.92
(+1.67%)+$2.45
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
NYSE: BRKB
$496.08
(-0.58%)-$2.90
DaVita Stock Quote
DaVita
NYSE: DVA
$152.73
(+1.30%)+$1.97

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services