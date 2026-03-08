3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

There's a reason why they call them the "Magnificent Seven" -- the grouping of seven stocks whose gains in the last few years have pushed the S&P 500 to repeated new highs. These technology-focused companies are leading the way in important fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, software, hardware development, and advertising.

These seven companies made up 33% of the S&P 500's total value in February, which is an amazing feat for just a handful of companies. While tech-focused stocks have taken a pause this year, I strongly believe that, over the long term, these names are worth adding to your investment portfolio as a core.

Let's take a closer look at three of them. Even if you have as little as $1,000 available to invest, you can pick up a full share of each of these three tech stocks and still have money left over.

Alphabet

I love Alphabet (GOOG +2.77%) (GOOGL +2.81%) for its business model, which is just going to keep getting stronger. Most people associate Alphabet, formerly known as Google, with its ubiquitous search engine, which has around a 90% global market share. It also has dominant products such as its Chrome browser, Android smartphone OS, and YouTube video platform. Combined, that gives Alphabet a powerful advertising engine. Alphabet reported $82.3 billion in advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, up 14% from a year ago.

But you can't forget about Google Cloud, the company's fast-growing cloud computing platform. More companies are turning to cloud environments to run their businesses, and cloud computing is vital as companies build, train, and run AI-powered applications and products.

Alphabet saw Google Cloud revenue jump 48% in the fourth quarter to $17.7 billion. It now has an annual run rate of more than $70 billion.

Apple

The biggest knock against many Magnificent Seven stocks right now is the huge bill many are running up to build AI platforms and infrastructure. Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms have collectively committed to spending $655 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

But Apple (AAPL +1.05%) doesn't fall in that category. Apple only spent $12.7 billion on AI in 2025, and its four-year plan is to spend $600 billion on infrastructure that focuses more on domestic manufacturing than on building data centers.

Apple continues to succeed with its hardware, including the iPhone, MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. There's also Apple's lucrative Services component, which includes Apple Music, streaming services, and the App Store. The Services segment generated $30 billion in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending Dec. 27, 2025), an increase of 14% from a year ago.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA +2.71%) benefits most from the massive spending in AI infrastructure. A lot of the money being spent by other Magnificent Seven companies will be flowing into Nvidia's coffers.

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are considered the gold standard for training and running AI programs. The company generated $68.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending Jan. 25), up 73% from a year ago. Its data center segment was responsible for most of that, bringing in $62.3 billion.

The company's Blackwell chips are "the king of inference today," according to CEO Jensen Huang, and Nvidia is already manufacturing the next-generation Rubin chip that is even more powerful. "Enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing," Huang said. "Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute -- the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth."