Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$69,069.00
+2.7%
+$1,846.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.63
+0.2%
+$0.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.65
+2.7%
+$4.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Fresh Survey Stokes AI Bubble Fears. How to React.

Exchange-traded funds could provide good diversification.

By Ben Gran Mar 8, 2026 at 9:32PM EST

Key Points

  • AI-related stocks have made an estimated 90% of the S&P 500’s total capital expenditures since November 2022.
  • For the first time in 20 years, professional fund managers are saying companies are spending too much.

There's usually not a single moment or decision that causes an investment trend to fall out of favor. But sometimes a big group of influential investors seem to change their minds at the same time. Now might be one of those times. The latest Global Fund Manager Survey from Bank of America shows a big change in how money managers feel about companies' capital expenditures, also called capex.

This shift in sentiment happened just within the past three months, and it could explain some of the recent declines in AI stocks like Meta Platforms (META +0.40%), Alphabet (GOOG +2.77%)(GOOGL +2.81%), Amazon (AMZN +0.20%), and Microsoft (MSFT +0.17%). Stocks of all of these major hyperscalers -- the companies spending the most on AI capex -- are down year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 index.

META Chart

META data by YCharts.

Let's look at why fund managers are getting skeptical about AI capital expenditures, and what it might mean for the future of the AI boom.

Suddenly, fund managers are against this spending

For the past 20 years, the BofA Global Fund Manager Survey has asked its audience of professional investors if they believe that companies are "overinvesting" in capital expenditures. For most of the past 20 years, this survey has shown a preference for more capex spending. Most of the time, fund managers believed that companies could afford to invest more cash to try to create growth.

But just within the past three months, that script has flipped. Recently, fund managers have been saying they believe companies are overinvesting in capital expenditures. 

Person reading charts on a screen and looking thoughtful.

Image source: Getty Images.

While AI wasn't mentioned specifically in the survey question, AI data center buildout and digital infrastructure for AI have become corporate America's biggest reasons for capital spending. JPMorgan analyst Michael Cembalest estimates that 90% of capex growth since November 2022 came from AI-related stocks. Investors are getting nervous that these capex investments won't pay off.

How to invest if AI's in a bubble

What should you do if you want to move money away from a possible AI bubble?

You might want to invest in assets that are in a totally different part of the market than AI stocks. Consider buying international stocks via the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS +1.24%), value stocks through the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV +0.22%), or bonds in the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND +0.28%). All three of these funds have outperformed the AI hyperscalers and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index year to date.

Vanguard's 2026 economic and market outlook projects that investments like these -- high-quality U.S. fixed-income, U.S. value-oriented stocks, and non-U.S. developed-market stocks -- have the strongest risk-return profile for the next five to 10 years. They might outperform tech stocks.

Markets change quickly based on new information. The major AI companies might announce new breakthroughs that reignite investor enthusiasm for the AI trade. But if you want to try to protect against the risks of an AI bubble, value stocks, international stocks, and bonds could help diversify your portfolio.

Read Next

About the Author

Ben Gran
Ben Gran is a contributing analyst at The Motley Fool, covering publicly traded companies in consumer goods, technology, transportation, industrials, materials, and energy. He is a longtime freelance finance writer with 15+ years of experience writing for publications like Forbes Advisor, Motley Fool Money, and Business Insider, and corporate websites of Prudential and regional banks. Ben also ghostwrites books and bylines for CEOs and other business thought leaders. He earned his B.A. in History from Rice University. Ben is an avid international traveler and has visited 12 countries (and counting).
TMFBenjaminGran

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben Gran has positions in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Meta Platforms Stock Quote
Meta Platforms
NASDAQ: META
$647.43
(+0.40%)+$2.57
Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
NASDAQ: MSFT
$409.67
(+0.17%)+$0.71
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOGL
$306.68
(+2.81%)+$8.37
Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
NASDAQ: AMZN
$213.49
(+0.13%)+$0.28
Bank of America Stock Quote
Bank of America
NYSE: BAC
$47.90
(-1.52%)-$0.74
JPMorgan Chase Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase
NYSE: JPM
$289.92
(+0.15%)+$0.44
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Stock Quote
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
NYSEMKT: SPY
$678.50
(+0.91%)+$6.12
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
NASDAQ: VXUS
$78.95
(+1.24%)+$0.97
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
NASDAQ: BND
$74.45
(+0.28%)+$0.21
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOG
$306.36
(+2.77%)+$8.27
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Value ETF
NYSEMKT: VTV
$200.47
(+0.22%)+$0.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services