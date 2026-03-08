Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$69,069.00
+2.7%
+$1,846.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.63
+0.2%
+$0.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.64
+2.7%
+$4.82
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Why Wix.com Stock Fell 18.9% In February Before Soaring To Start March

Is the website builder being disrupted by artificial intelligence (AI)?

By Brett Schafer Mar 8, 2026 at 3:27PM EST

Key Points

  • Wix.com was falling because of fears over disruption from artificial intelligence.
  • The stock has since rebounded in March because of a strong earnings report.
  • Management is repurchasing a ton of stock at still cheap prices.

Shares of Wix.com (WIX 2.04%) fell 18.9% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors have feared that artificial intelligence (AI) will disrupt Wix's core website-building platform, yet when the business reported earnings in early March, it showed strong growth, leading the stock to rebound all its losses from February.

Wix's stock is still down 73.4% from all-time highs. Here's why it fell in February before rebounding in March, and whether it is a buy for your portfolio right now.

Wix.com Stock Quote

NASDAQ: WIX

Wix.com
Today's Change
(-2.04%) $-1.92
Current Price
$91.97

A narrative that didn't line up with reality

Wix.com is a website-building platform that has focused on the individual and small-business market, such as a local restaurant. It allows people to easily build their own website without coding, publish it on the web, and add tools such as payment processing to make it easier to manage customer relationships.

Over the last few months, investors have feared that software such as Wix could be disrupted by AI. Chatbots like Claude or Gemini can help build website templates very easily by just having a conversation with them, which some fear could mean the end of Wix's subscription business. This is why the stock was consistently dropping leading into its Q4 earnings report on March 4th.

The results spoke a slightly different tune, with revenue growing 14% year-over-year during the period, and with healthy cash flow. Wix's business is also benefiting from the fast growth of its recent acquisition of Base44, an application-building platform built on top of AI chatbots like Claude. It has already surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

A robot blowing a bubble with the words AI printed on top of it.

Image source: Getty Images.

Should you buy Wix.com stock?

Management certainly seems to think Wix stock is a good buy right now. It has authorized the repurchase of up to $2 billion in shares, which it plans to do this calendar year, if possible. Today, Wix has a market cap of just $5 billion, meaning it could retire 40% of its shares outstanding in 2026 alone.

The company has the cash flow and balance sheet to do it, meaning it wants to aggressively return capital to shareholders and take advantage of this cheap share price. Currently, the stock has a price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) of 8.9, making it one of the cheapest software stocks on the market today.

Even after rebounding following this earnings report, Wix stock could be a solid buy for any investor's portfolio in 2026.

Read Next

About the Author

Brett Schafer
Brett Schafer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, financials, technology, and industrials. Brett is a self-taught investor and has hosted the Chit Chat Stocks podcast since 2018. He previously worked as a lab engineer for science laboratories. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with minors in finance and mathematics from Washington State University. His lab work on Major League Baseball’s juiced ball problem was featured in The Wall Street Journal and other national outlets.
TMFBrettSchafer
X@CCM_Brett

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Wix.com Stock Quote
Wix.com
NASDAQ: WIX
$91.97
(-2.04%)-$1.92

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services