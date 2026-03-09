2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, is a prominent figure on Wall Street. Some might advise long-term investors to steer clear of her fund's actively managed ETFs, as some analyses suggest she has significantly lagged the market over the past decade.

Even so, some of her picks are worth holding on to for the next decade (and beyond). Let's consider two of them: Robinhood Markets (HOOD +2.93%) and Roku (ROKU 0.43%).

1. Robinhood Markets

Robinhood is slowly fulfilling its mission to democratize finance and make services otherwise reserved for the wealthy accessible to everyone. The company helped pioneer the commission-free trading model, which it offers alongside many other products and services through the kind of easy-to-use, interactive app we have all become accustomed to.

Robinhood's financial results over the past two years have been excellent. In 2025, the company's revenue increased 52% year over year to $4.5 billion, while net income rose 33% to $1.9 billion.

Robinhood could tap into more growth opportunities. It is ramping up its Gold premium service, which creates a recurring source of revenue. It is also expanding its service portfolio. Notably, it is doubling down on prediction markets and has recently launched a tax-filing service for high-net-worth users.

Robinhood generates significant revenue from cryptocurrency trading. Given this market's volatility, the financial specialist's revenue from that segment can be unpredictable. Robinhood's shares also look rather expensive. The company is trading at 34x forward earnings, compared to the average of 14.9x multiple for financial stocks.

Even so, given Robinhood's strong revenue and earnings growth, it is worth the premium. The company's popularity among younger generations could be a massive tailwind over the next decade, especially as younger investors are more likely to invest in crypto. And the company's growing number of revenue sources will decrease its exposure to the volatile crypto market anyway.

All these factors could allow Robinhood to produce above-average returns through 2036.

2. Roku

Roku is one of the leaders in the connected TV space, an impressive accomplishment, especially given that it has to battle larger corporations with more funds and greater name recognition. However, the company's first-mover advantage and strategy have allowed it to maintain the top spot.

One important aspect of Roku's business is its network effect. The more households in its ecosystem, the more attractive Roku becomes to streaming platforms, and vice versa.

Last year, Roku's revenue grew by 15% year over year to $4.7 billion, while it turned a net loss per share of $0.89 in 2024 into net earnings per share of $0.59 this time around. Roku's streaming hours also grew by 15% year over year last year.

Stronger engagement is great for the company's core advertising business. Roku's platform revenue, where it records advertising sales, grew much faster than its other segment (which records device sales) in 2025.

Over the next 10 years, as device revenue accounts for a smaller share of the top line, the larger platform segment, which also boasts stronger gross margins, will continue pulling Roku's profits in the right direction. And we should also see streaming capturing a higher share of television viewing time.

Whichever streaming platform dominates this race makes little difference to Roku -- it will benefit from the trend regardless. Investors who stick with Roku could experience outstanding returns.