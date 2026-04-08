3 Industrial Stocks That Provide Stability in a Volatile Investing Environment

With the stock market battling volatility from the Iran war, geopolitical tensions, a K-shaped recovery, a weak housing market, and tariff uncertainty, it's a good time to revisit some of the most stable stocks.

Today I'll look at three "trash-to-cash" stocks with betas roughly half that of the broader market, providing stability in spades. The best part for investors? Despite these stocks being less volatile than the market, they have delivered annualized total returns between 13% and 27.5% since 2000 -- rocketing past the S&P 500's 7.8% over the same time.

WM: 25-bagger since 2000

If you're looking for the widest moat among our three stocks, Waste Management (WM +0.72%) (also known as WM) and its 262 solid waste landfills lead the way. WM is No. 1 in market share, holding 18% of the $125 billion waste and recycling industry in the U.S. and Canada. Further adding to its moat, WM is the industry leader in renewable natural gas, with eight plants already built and 12 more in the works. These plants capture the gases released from WM's landfills and convert them into fuel for the company's fleet or power for a wide array of customers.

WM also became the leader in the medical waste niche after acquiring Stericycle in 2024, making it more diversified than its peers in this article. WM leads this trio of stocks with its 1.6% dividend yield and has grown its payments for 22 consecutive years, so if a healthy yield up-front is your focus, Waste Management may be the best option for you.

Expand NYSE : WM WM Today's Change ( 0.72 %) $ 1.67 Current Price $ 233.10 Key Data Points Market Cap $94B Day's Range $ 230.87 - $ 234.40 52wk Range $ 194.11 - $ 248.13 Volume 1.6M Avg Vol 2.3M Gross Margin 29.08 % Dividend Yield 1.47 %

Republic Services: 38-bagger since 2000

If you like investing in stocks with best-in-class cultures, Republic Services (RSG +0.23%) may be your best bet. Republic Services consistently lands numerous awards, including Fortune's Most Admired Companies in 2026, Forbes' Best Employers for Women in 2025, and Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in 2025 -- just to name a few.

The No. 2 player in the waste collection industry, the company is home to 207 landfills and consistently delivers steady revenue growth through tuck-in acquisitions -- just like the other two stocks in this article. Powered by this strategy, these stocks have grown revenue between 10% and 12% annually over the last five years.

Expand NYSE : RSG Republic Services Today's Change ( 0.23 %) $ 0.49 Current Price $ 217.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $67B Day's Range $ 216.15 - $ 218.18 52wk Range $ 201.42 - $ 258.75 Volume 1.9M Avg Vol 1.4M Gross Margin 30.34 % Dividend Yield 1.13 %

One differentiator for RSG is its polymer plants, which help increase the circularity of consumer plastics and improve the company's bottom line over time. With a 1.1% dividend yield that uses only 34% of RSG's net income, the company is a great dividend growth stock.

Waste Connections: 594-bagger since 2000

If you're seeking the simplest operations and the clearest growth story, Waste Connections (WCN +0.44%) has a lot to offer. Generating jaw-dropping returns over the last 25 years, Waste Connections has grown into the third-largest company in its niche and now operates 107 landfills. Waste Connections focuses on secondary markets (rural or lower-population urban areas) with less competition from its larger peers.

Expand NYSE : WCN Waste Connections Today's Change ( 0.44 %) $ 0.71 Current Price $ 163.72 Key Data Points Market Cap $42B Day's Range $ 163.09 - $ 164.45 52wk Range $ 154.90 - $ 199.78 Volume 59K Avg Vol 1.7M Gross Margin 29.36 % Dividend Yield 0.81 %

Also a serial acquirer, the company uses a decentralized approach to M&A, letting local managers essentially run their own branches. Paying a well-funded 0.8% dividend yield that has grown by 18% annually over the last decade -- while sales rose 17% annually -- Waste Connections may offer the most compounding potential of the trio.