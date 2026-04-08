Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,824.66
+0.6%
+41.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,185.80
+0.6%
+275.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,822.42
+0.8%
+187.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$71,815.00
+1.2%
+$854.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$233.26
+5.4%
+$12.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$316.37
+0.5%
+$1.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$628.56
+2.6%
+$16.14
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$373.07
-0.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.89
+1.0%
+$1.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$345.40
+0.6%
+$2.15
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

3 Industrial Stocks That Provide Stability in a Volatile Investing Environment

These three "trash-to-cash" dividend growth stocks can add stability to any portfolio.

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist Apr 8, 2026 at 8:30AM EST

Key Points

  • With betas roughly half that of the market, these three dividend stocks are undeniably steady.
  • Despite their steady nature, don't think for a second they aren't capable of beating the market.

With the stock market battling volatility from the Iran war, geopolitical tensions, a K-shaped recovery, a weak housing market, and tariff uncertainty, it's a good time to revisit some of the most stable stocks.

Today I'll look at three "trash-to-cash" stocks with betas roughly half that of the broader market, providing stability in spades. The best part for investors? Despite these stocks being less volatile than the market, they have delivered annualized total returns between 13% and 27.5% since 2000 -- rocketing past the S&P 500's 7.8% over the same time.

Employees work at a waste collection facility.

Image source: Getty Images.

WM: 25-bagger since 2000

If you're looking for the widest moat among our three stocks, Waste Management (WM +0.72%) (also known as WM) and its 262 solid waste landfills lead the way. WM is No. 1 in market share, holding 18% of the $125 billion waste and recycling industry in the U.S. and Canada. Further adding to its moat, WM is the industry leader in renewable natural gas, with eight plants already built and 12 more in the works. These plants capture the gases released from WM's landfills and convert them into fuel for the company's fleet or power for a wide array of customers.

WM also became the leader in the medical waste niche after acquiring Stericycle in 2024, making it more diversified than its peers in this article. WM leads this trio of stocks with its 1.6% dividend yield and has grown its payments for 22 consecutive years, so if a healthy yield up-front is your focus, Waste Management may be the best option for you.

WM Stock Quote

NYSE: WM

WM
Today's Change
(0.72%) $1.67
Current Price
$233.10

Republic Services: 38-bagger since 2000

If you like investing in stocks with best-in-class cultures, Republic Services (RSG +0.23%) may be your best bet. Republic Services consistently lands numerous awards, including Fortune's Most Admired Companies in 2026, Forbes' Best Employers for Women in 2025, and Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in 2025 -- just to name a few.

The No. 2 player in the waste collection industry, the company is home to 207 landfills and consistently delivers steady revenue growth through tuck-in acquisitions -- just like the other two stocks in this article. Powered by this strategy, these stocks have grown revenue between 10% and 12% annually over the last five years.

Republic Services Stock Quote

NYSE: RSG

Republic Services
Today's Change
(0.23%) $0.49
Current Price
$217.00

One differentiator for RSG is its polymer plants, which help increase the circularity of consumer plastics and improve the company's bottom line over time. With a 1.1% dividend yield that uses only 34% of RSG's net income, the company is a great dividend growth stock.

Waste Connections: 594-bagger since 2000

If you're seeking the simplest operations and the clearest growth story, Waste Connections (WCN +0.44%) has a lot to offer. Generating jaw-dropping returns over the last 25 years, Waste Connections has grown into the third-largest company in its niche and now operates 107 landfills. Waste Connections focuses on secondary markets (rural or lower-population urban areas) with less competition from its larger peers.

Waste Connections Stock Quote

NYSE: WCN

Waste Connections
Today's Change
(0.44%) $0.71
Current Price
$163.72

Also a serial acquirer, the company uses a decentralized approach to M&A, letting local managers essentially run their own branches. Paying a well-funded 0.8% dividend yield that has grown by 18% annually over the last decade -- while sales rose 17% annually -- Waste Connections may offer the most compounding potential of the trio.

Read Next

About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
TMFJoryko
X@Jorykoli

Stocks Mentioned

WM Stock Quote
WM
NYSE: WM
$233.10
(+0.72%)+$1.67
Republic Services Stock Quote
Republic Services
NYSE: RSG
$217.00
(+0.23%)+$0.49
Waste Connections Stock Quote
Waste Connections
NYSE: WCN
$163.72
(+0.44%)+$0.71

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services