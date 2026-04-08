Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,824.66
+0.6%
+41.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,185.80
+0.6%
+275.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,822.42
+0.8%
+187.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$71,815.00
+1.2%
+$854.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$233.65
+5.6%
+$12.40
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$316.37
+0.5%
+$1.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$628.56
+2.6%
+$16.14
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$373.07
-0.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.89
+1.0%
+$1.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$345.40
+0.6%
+$2.15
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Why Micron Technology Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

A firm's new price target has investors racing to click the buy button.

By Scott Levine Apr 8, 2026 at 12:37PM EST

Key Points

  • UBS hiked its price target on Micron Technology stock.
  • Investors should place greater emphasis on the company's fundamentals instead of analsyts' price targets.

It's not only the generally positive sentiment that's sweeping through markets today that's contributing to the rise in Micron Technology (MU +3.70%) stock. UBS upwardly revised its price target, and investors are taking note.

As of 12:20 p.m. ET, shares of Micron Technology are up 7.4%.

engineer repairs a circuit board.

Image source: Getty Images.

UBS sees Micron stock benefiting from the current super-cycle

Maintaining its buy rating, UBS upwardly revised its price target on Micron stock today to $535 from $510. Based on Micron's shares closing at $377.58 yesterday, the new price target implies upside of about 42%.

Micron Technology Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MU

Micron Technology
Today's Change
(3.70%) $15.04
Current Price
$421.77

According to Thefly.com, UBS predicated its new outlook on the belief that the memory industry is in the middle of a super-cycle that will "likely defy traditional analytical norms for the stock."

The higher price target from UBS is especially noteworthy, given that the bears have recently expressed pessimism about Micron stock. On April 2, for example, Erste Group downgraded Micron stock to hold from buy, and shortly before that, Citigroup had lowered its price target to $425 from $510.

The recently raised price target is likely just one factor affecting Micron stock. Believing that the recent market volatility will ebb, investors are returning to growth stocks like Micron after the United States announced a ceasefire agreement last night.

Is it too late to buy Micron stock after its recent rise?

A leading provider of memory solutions, Micron is a popular investment option for tech stock enthusiasts who recognize the company's important role in supporting the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) computing. Rather than prioritizing UBS's higher price target, prospective investors should review the company's recent financial results to determine whether an investment is right for them.

Read Next

About the Author

Scott Levine
Scott Levine is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, industrials, technology, and materials. He is also a high school English teacher and a small business owner. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Adelphi University, and an advanced certificate in school building leadership from CUNY Queens College. A crossword puzzle enthusiast, he has solved more than 3,100 New York Times puzzles with a 97% solve rate.
TMFProudMonkey
X@TMFProudMonkey

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Micron Technology Stock Quote
Micron Technology
NASDAQ: MU
$421.51
(+3.63%)+$14.78
Citigroup Stock Quote
Citigroup
NYSE: C
$124.92
(+1.16%)+$1.43
UBS Stock Quote
UBS
NYSE: UBS
$41.39
(+0.12%)+$0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services