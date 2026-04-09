Meet Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark Innovation ETF, Which Has Crushed the S&P 500 Over the Last 12 Months

Ark Investment Management operates a dozen exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in companies that are pursuing innovations across an array of technologies. Some of these funds have a specific focus in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, cryptocurrency, and even space flight, while others take a broader approach.

Ark was founded by seasoned technology investor Cathie Wood. Its flagship fund is the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK 2.05%), which is built around the theme of "disruptive innovation," with holdings from across the entire tech industry, so it's one of the best proxies for Wood's strategy.

The Ark Innovation ETF is up 52% over the last 12 months, a result that trounced the 22% gain of the S&P 500 index over the same period. But the fund hasn't always performed this well, and in fact, it's still down 46% from its record high, which it set during the tech market frenzy in 2021. But where might it go from here?

A broad portfolio of tech powerhouses

Some ETFs hold hundreds or even thousands of individual stocks, but the Ark Innovation ETF holds just 42. It's an actively managed fund, which means Wood and her team of portfolio managers choose which stocks to buy and sell based on what they believe will deliver the best returns, and they regularly make adjustments to the portfolio.

However, they can't invest in just anything; every company in the portfolio has to be a disruptive innovator, in keeping with its theme. That might sound like a broad mandate, but Ark has identified some specific subsegments of the technology industry that it wants to target. They include autonomous mobility, intelligent devices, precision therapies, digital assets, and neural networks.

Over 50% of the fund's assets are parked in its top 10 holdings, which include many of the leading companies from those tech segments.

Stock Ark ETF Portfolio Weighting 1. Tesla (TSLA +0.63%) 10.54% 2. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP 0.08%) 6.30% 3. Tempus AI (TEM 7.03%) 5.02% 4. Shopify (SHOP 6.43%) 4.74% 5. Coinbase (COIN 3.48%) 4.32% 6. Robinhood Markets (HOOD 2.38%) 4.27% 7. Circle Internet Group (CRCL 9.96%) 4.25% 8. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +2.08%) 4.05% 9. Roku (ROKU 0.94%) 3.95% 10. Roblox (RBLX 0.64%) 3.55%

Tesla has developed a fully autonomous robotaxi called the Cybercab, which will enter production this month. The company has also designed a humanoid robot called Optimus that could have wide-ranging applications in households and businesses alike.

The company also owns a small stake in SpaceX, which was founded by its CEO, Elon Musk, now that it has merged with xAI. Given that Tesla has presences in autonomous mobility, intelligent devices, and neural networks, it's no surprise it's the top holding in the Ark ETF.

Expand NYSEMKT : ARKK Ark ETF Trust - Ark Innovation ETF Today's Change ( -2.05 %) $ -1.44 Current Price $ 68.92 Key Data Points Day's Range $ 68.43 - $ 70.15 52wk Range $ 43.68 - $ 92.65 Volume 9.5M

CRISPR Therapeutics, on the other hand, develops gene-editing treatments for serious human diseases. Then there is Tempus AI, which uses AI for genomic sequencing so doctors can develop tailored treatments for patients.

Coinbase operates an investing platform on which its clients can buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Robinhood is also an investing platform, but it offers access to stocks, futures, and options trading, as well as crypto. Personally, I'm not overly bullish on these businesses, but Ark is very positive on the crypto space overall.

Outside of its top 10 positions, the Ark ETF holds a number of other familiar tech powerhouses like Palantir Technologies, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Alphabet. It also has a small stake in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which is a private company that everyday investors wouldn't normally have an opportunity to buy.

Is the Ark Innovation ETF a buy?

Investing in innovative, high-growth companies is a double-edged sword. They sometimes produce amazing returns, but they can also experience extreme volatility and steep declines, because the path to commercializing any new technology will be paved with risk and uncertainty.

Although the Ark Innovation ETF did deliver a 52% return over the last 12 months, its compound annual return since its inception in 2014 is a far more modest 13.8%. For some perspective, the S&P 500 index delivered an average annual return of 13.6% over the same period, so even coming off a recent period of steep outperformance, the ETF has only beaten the market marginally over its lifespan.

But that doesn't tell the whole story. An investor who put money into the Ark ETF at any time during 2021 would be sitting on a loss today, because it plummeted by more than 80% after peaking in February that year and has yet to come close to those levels again. Therefore, 2026 marks five years with no return, while the S&P 500 has consistently set new all-time highs over the past two years.

In my opinion, the extreme volatility that the Ark Innovation ETF's investors have endured makes its long-term returns far less attractive. The fund might be a good addition to a diversified portfolio that's otherwise lacking exposure to technology stocks, but it probably wouldn't be a good idea to bet the farm on it.