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Why Peabody Energy Stock Tumbled on Thursday

One mining stock analyst published a bullish report on the industry, but made a bit of an exception for the company.

By Eric Volkman Apr 9, 2026 at 7:53PM EST

Key Points

  • She lowered her price target on it by $4 per share.
  • Despite that, she held fast to her equivalent of a buy recommendation.

An analyst's price target cut was only the latest headwind buffeting coal miner Peabody Energy's (BTU 8.18%) stock. On Thursday, Peabody's shares fell by almost 9% as investors grew impatient waiting for positive news from or about the company.

A first-quarter outlier?

That reduction, from BMO Capital's Katja Janic, was part of a broader analysis of how the first quarter might have played out for mining and metallurgical stocks. In the report, Janic lowered her Peabody price target to $40 per share from $44, while maintaining her outperform (read: buy) recommendation.

Concerned young person with head in hands gazing at a screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to reports, the pundit believes that most of the stocks under her firm's coverage will post higher earnings in the quarter. This will be due to a general rise in underlying commodity prices.

There's a caveat with Peabody, however. The company's stock got socked at the end of March when it revealed in a regulatory filing that first-quarter sales volume from its Centurion mine in Australia would likely be around 250,000 tons, well below the originally anticipated projection.

Peabody Energy Stock Quote

NYSE: BTU

Peabody Energy
Today's Change
(-8.18%) $-2.47
Current Price
$27.71

The heavy weight of tradition

Coal and other traditional energy sources had been somewhat in vogue, thanks in no small part to the Trump administration's desire to boost these industries. However, I don't think this can last, as greener energy generation solutions have proven not only to be viable, but also popular because of their light impact on the environment.

Mainly for that reason, I'd give Peabody and the rest of the coal industry a pass.

Read Next

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Peabody Energy Stock Quote
Peabody Energy
NYSE: BTU
$27.71
(-8.18%)-$2.47

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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