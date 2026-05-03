Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,810.00
+2.3%
+$1,820.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.80
-1.2%
-$3.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$380.01
-0.8%
-$3.21
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Prediction: Buying Enbridge Today Could Set You Up for Life

Enbridge is one of my favorite investments, but not just because of its lofty and reliable dividend.

By Reuben Gregg Brewer May 3, 2026 at 10:15PM EST

Key Points

  • I'm a dividend investor focused on the long term.
  • I expect Enbridge to set me up with a lifetime of reliable passive income.

I bought Enbridge (ENB 0.20%) in 2021 and have added to my position a couple of times since then. As a dividend investor, the most obvious draw is the North American midstream giant's lofty yield of 5.1%, well above the broader market's 1.1%. However, there is so much more to like about this energy business, which I expect to provide me with a reliable passive income stream for the rest of my life.

Enbridge is a cash flow machine

Enbridge is an energy stock, but it is really better viewed as a service provider. It owns the energy infrastructure that helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. It charges its customers fees for using its assets. That allows the company to sidestep commodity risk, with energy demand far more important to Enbridge's results than oil prices. Given the importance of energy to the modern world, the volume flowing through Enbridge's system tends to be strong throughout the entire energy cycle.

A person with the word risk and a bag of money balanced in front of them on a simple balance with an umbrella over the whole.

Image source: Getty Images.

That said, Enbridge's big-picture focus is actually to provide the world with the energy it needs. Right now, oil and natural gas are very important. And they are likely to remain so for years to come. However, the world is shifting toward cleaner solutions.

This is why Enbridge also owns regulated natural gas utilities and clean energy assets. Both provide reliable cash flows, so there's no change in the company's fundamental approach. And management is, basically, shifting the portfolio in line with changes in global energy demand. That suggests I can comfortably own Enbridge for decades without worrying that it will get left behind as the world continues to go green.

Enbridge is conservative by nature

Some investors will look at Enbridge's balance sheet and note that it is more highly leveraged than some of its midstream peers. That is entirely reasonable because of the regulated utility assets it owns. The fact is that Enbridge doesn't take on undue risks. For example, it has an investment-grade rated balance sheet, and it targets a reasonable 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow payout ratio.

Enbridge Stock Quote

NYSE: ENB

Enbridge
Today's Change
(-0.20%) $-0.11
Current Price
$54.72

All in, Enbridge's business model is built around paying a reliable and slowly growing dividend. At this point, the dividend has been increased, in Canadian dollars, for 31 consecutive years. I expect that streak to continue long into the future.

Slow and steady is just fine by me

If there's one problem that crops up for investors, it is likely to be that Enbridge is a bit of a tortoise when it comes to growth. But slow and steady, with a lofty dividend yield, is right up my alley. If you are a dividend investor like me, Enbridge will probably be a good fit for you, too.

Read Next

About the Author

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
TMFReubenGBrewer

Stocks Mentioned

Enbridge Stock Quote
Enbridge
NYSE: ENB
$54.72
(-0.20%)-$0.11

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services