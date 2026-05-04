Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,810.00
+2.3%
+$1,820.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.80
-1.2%
-$3.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$380.01
-0.8%
-$3.21
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Activist Pressure Is Growing on Consumer Staples Giants. Is General Mills a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Will activist investors target the packaged foods giant this year?

By Leo Sun May 4, 2026 at 12:55PM EST

Key Points

  • General Mills’ stock has declined nearly 40% over the past 12 months.
  • Its stock looks cheap, but it faces existential challenges.

Activist investors have targeted several prominent packaged food giants, including Kraft Heinz (KHC 0.31%) and PepsiCo (PEP 1.79%), over the past few years. Those companies were once considered stable blue chip stocks, but they lost their momentum as they faced tougher competition, shifting consumer tastes, and intense macro headwinds.

As a result, big activist investors -- like Trian Partners at Kraft Heinz and Elliot Management at PepsiCo -- swooped in and pushed for big changes. However, one struggling packaged foods giant that hasn't attracted much activist attention is General Mills (GIS 0.83%), which lost nearly 40% of its value over the past 12 months and trades at just 8 times this year's earnings.

A bowl of cereal.

Image source: Getty Images.

Does that lack of activist interest indicate that General Mills faces fewer existential challenges than Kraft Heinz or PepsiCo, or does it suggest that it's in even deeper trouble? Let's see why General Mills' stock collapsed, and if it's a buy, sell, or hold today.

What happened to General Mills?

General Mills sells more than a hundred brands of packaged foods, including Cheerios, Yoplait, Häagen-Dazs, and Green Giant. It also sells premium pet food products through its Blue Buffalo subsidiary. It's survived over a dozen recessions and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since its public debut in 1928, so it's often considered an evergreen investment.

General Mills Stock Quote

NYSE: GIS

General Mills
Today's Change
(-0.83%) $-0.29
Current Price
$34.43

But in recent years, General Mills and its industry peers have faced intense competitive pressure from private-label, local, and health-oriented brands. That pressure drove General Mills to aggressively acquire more brands to stay competitive, but that expansion "di-worsified" its business and diverted some resources away from improving its core brands. Inflation also drove up its input costs and squeezed its margins. General Mills initially raised its prices to offset that pressure, but it quickly exhausted its pricing power.

To stabilize its business, General Mills has been divesting its weaker brands and reinvesting in its core brands. However, it's unclear whether those turnaround strategies can counter the soaring demand for cheaper, healthier alternatives to its processed, shelf-stable foods.

Is it the right time to buy, sell, or hold this stock?

Some institutional investors are nudging General Mills to shake up its management and make bolder moves, but it hasn't faced any aggressive activist campaigns yet. That might change in the near future, but the recent challenges at Kraft Heinz and PepsiCo -- even with activist involvement -- suggest that General Mills still faces a tough uphill battle.

General Mills' net sales have already declined for two consecutive years, and analysts expect that figure to dip another 5% in fiscal 2026 (which ends this May) and 2% in fiscal 2027. Therefore, the big activist investors might be waiting for General Mills' stock to sink even lower before moving in -- so it's probably better to sell or avoid this unloved stock right now.

Read Next

About the Author

Leo Sun
Leo Sun is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst who has worked with the company since 2013, covering technology, consumer goods, industrial, and financial sectors. He became a self-made millionaire by age 40 through long-term investing, crediting lessons from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch. Leo is a regular guest on CNBC Asia providing stock analysis on Chinese technology companies, including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba. He previously wrote for InvestorGuide and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.
TMFSunLion
X@TMFSunLion

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

General Mills Stock Quote
General Mills
NYSE: GIS
$34.43
(-0.83%)-$0.29
PepsiCo Stock Quote
PepsiCo
NASDAQ: PEP
$154.59
(-1.79%)-$2.82
Kraft Heinz Stock Quote
Kraft Heinz
NASDAQ: KHC
$22.42
(-0.31%)-$0.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services