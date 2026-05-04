Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,810.00
+2.3%
+$1,820.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.80
-1.2%
-$3.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$380.01
-0.8%
-$3.21
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Here's Why UPS Shares Got Crushed Today

Amazon's launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services may prove to be a direct challenge to its delivery partner.

By Lee Samaha May 4, 2026 at 12:22PM EST

Key Points

  • Small and medium-sized businesses are a UPS core target market, and Amazon is going after them.
  • The new business threatens

Shares in UPS (UPS 10.47%) were down by 9.8% as of 11:45 a.m, as the market reacted negatively to the news that Amazon.com (AMZN +1.36%) had launched Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS), a business that offers a direct challenge to one of UPS's core end markets, namely small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).

UPS and Amazon

It's widely reported that UPS is voluntarily "gliding down" its delivery volumes for Amazon. UPS aims to lower its Amazon volumes by 50% from the start of 2025 to the middle of 2026. The move makes perfect sense, as many of the deliveries were low- or even negative-margin for UPS, and the company continues to migrate its network toward more profitable deliveries in its core end markets, such as SMBs and healthcare.

United Parcel Service Stock Quote

NYSE: UPS

United Parcel Service
Today's Change
(-10.47%) $-11.26
Current Price
$96.31

That said, it appears ASCS could pose a significant threat to UPS. The announcement couldn't have been any clearer. Just as Amazon developed cloud infrastructure to better run its business and then began offering its services to external customers as Amazon Web Services, so Amazon plans to sell its logistics and shipping capabilities to external customers as ASCS.

The threat to UPS

Amazon cited large enterprises such as 3M and Procter & Gamble as early customers the biggest threat to UPS comes from SMBs who already sell through Amazon, but more importantly, those that don't exclusively sell on Amazon, and SMBs that don't sell on Amazon at all.

A person with a stop gesture.

Image source: Getty Images.

Given that Amazon is hardly a start-up in logistics and has established relationships with shippers, the threat could be significant for UPS, not least as the company seeks to offset weaker volumes in 2026 by raising prices. Amazon has deep pockets, and ASCS can win market share from UPS or at least reduce UPS's pricing power.

Read Next

About the Author

Lee Samaha
Lee Samaha is a contributing Stock Market Analyst at The Motley Fool covering industrials, electricals, energy, materials, transportation, and infrastructure stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Lee was a Civil Engineer and Investment Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Civil and Structural Engineering from Southampton University and a Certificate in Investment Management from Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. Lee first cut his investing teeth on The Motley Fool bulletin boards (commonly referred to as the “Fool Boards,”) and he’s infinitely grateful to all of the investors he learned from in this powerful investing community.
TMFSaintGermain
X@LeeSamaha

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M, Amazon, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

United Parcel Service Stock Quote
United Parcel Service
NYSE: UPS
$96.32
(-10.46%)-$11.25
Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
NASDAQ: AMZN
$271.92
(+1.36%)+$3.66
Procter & Gamble Stock Quote
Procter & Gamble
NYSE: PG
$143.42
(-2.61%)-$3.84
3M Stock Quote
3M
NYSE: MMM
$141.56
(-0.66%)-$0.94

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services