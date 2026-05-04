The Utility Stock That's Actually Exciting

Think about how electric utilities usually work: They build huge power-generation stations, often far from the customers they service, then move that electricity across a vast transportation and distribution network.

It's a centralized model built for scale, and, over the last half-century at least, it's worked. It's also slow to build, expensive to maintain, and becoming increasingly strained by new demands for power.

Oklo (OKLO 2.51%) is trying to flip this electric utilities logic. Instead of relying on distant power plants for electricity, Oklo wants to place small nuclear reactors (Aurora powerhouses) closer to customers who need constant electricity. This includes data centers, industrial sites, and remote communities, among others.

If nothing else, Oklo could help solve a huge bottleneck in today's power market: how to supply continuous 24/7 power to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Indeed, as a recent Bloomberg article pointed out, more than half the data centers planned for 2026 are expected to be delayed or canceled due to a shortage of electric equipment, such as transformers and batteries.

Expand NYSE : OKLO Oklo Today's Change ( -2.51 %) $ -1.77 Current Price $ 68.63 Key Data Points Market Cap $12B Day's Range $ 68.51 - $ 72.29 52wk Range $ 24.53 - $ 193.84 Volume 1.4K Avg Vol 10M

By powering data centers directly with Aurora powerhouses nearby, Oklo could reduce the strain on the public grid. That in turn could also reduce the need to upgrade transformers or long-distance transmission networks.

It sounds great in theory. But here's where it gets messy: Oklo has yet to prove it can scale Aurora powerhouses to meet the high demands of customers in time for the AI boom. It also needs to secure a steady supply of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), which is currently scarce in the U.S.

Investors were bullish on Oklo in 2025 but have been more cautious in 2026. The stock is trading about 10% lower since the start of the year, but it still carries a large-cap valuation of $12 billion despite no revenue.

As such, Oklo remains an exciting utilities idea, with a lot to prove. If it can execute, this stock could deliver huge gains in the future. But at this point, I would treat it as a speculative play on energy rather than a sure thing.