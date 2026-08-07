Although outsize returns in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI +0.28%), S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +1.30%) have been the norm under President Donald Trump, bouts of extreme volatility have been as well.

In early April 2025, the president unveiled his long-touted "Liberation Day" tariff and trade policy, featuring sweeping global tariffs and higher reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries deemed to have adverse trade imbalances with America. These tariffs were designed to protect American manufacturing jobs and make U.S. goods more price-competitive with those imported from overseas markets.

But in the days following this announcement, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite endured what's now known as the "tariff tantrum." Equities plunged amid historic uncertainty.

By February 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court had invalidated the tariffs that Donald Trump had imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This left the Trump administration on the hook to refund approximately $166 billion in IEEPA tariffs it had collected. On Aug. 4, total refunds issued surpassed $100 billion.

Some of the best-known, consumer-facing companies are already receiving the largest refund checks -- but this doesn't mean tariffs are now yesterday's news.

Massive Trump tariff refunds are being issued

The biggest IEEPA refund that's already in hand went to Apple (AAPL +0.29%). The iPhone maker received $2.19 billion (over 2% of total refunds thus far) in its fiscal third quarter, which lifted its quarterly earnings per share by $0.11. Outgoing CEO Tim Cook has pledged to reinvest this refund into innovation and domestic manufacturing.

Dual-industry leader Amazon (AMZN +0.81%) also received $600 million in IEEPA refunds during the second quarter. Unlike most companies receiving a refund, Amazon has stated that it plans to return some of this cash to its customers.

In terms of expectations, Walmart (WMT -0.20%) could receive the fattest tariff refund of them all at $2.4 billion. Other sizable refund expectations include automakers Ford Motor Company (F +1.38%) and General Motors (GM +0.74%), which anticipate refunds of $1.3 billion and $500 million, respectively, and wholesale club Costco Wholesale (COST -0.14%), which could receive around $2 billion. Costco has pledged to return this cash to its members if/when the government reimburses it.

New tariffs mean new problems

While these IEEPA refunds are providing one-time bottom-line boosts for some of America's consumer-facing powerhouses, the tariff story is far from over.

Last month, Trump and his administration used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose new sweeping global tariffs on more than 80 countries, ranging from 10% to 12.5%. Though the courts will ultimately determine the legality and staying power of these tariffs, their impact on consumer prices will be noticeable in economic data.

For the past year, former Fed Chair Jerome Powell and current Fed Chair Kevin Warsh have noted that Trump's tariffs are lifting prices in the goods sector. Adding duties atop unfinished imported goods (e.g., steel) can increase U.S. production costs, which are then passed on to consumers.

Just because IEEPA tariff refunds are progressing, it doesn't mean tariffs are yesterday's news. If anything, we're likely to see the inflationary effects of tariffs ramp back up in the coming quarters, which is potentially worrisome news for a historically expensive stock market.