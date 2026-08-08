Three years from now, Tesla (TSLA +2.83%) could have successful Robotaxis operating in multiple cities. Optimus robots could be working inside factories. Its artificial intelligence systems could be among the most advanced in the world.

And the stock could still disappoint investors. That may sound impossible. But it's arguably a realistic bear case that many investors overlook.

When people think about Tesla's downside, they usually imagine a collapse in electric-vehicle sales, intense competition from BYD, or a failure by Elon Musk to deliver on his promises. Those are legitimate risks.

But Tesla doesn't have to fail for the stock to underperform. It simply has to execute these opportunities more slowly than investors expect.

Tesla's biggest challenge has changed

For years, Tesla's success depended largely on selling more electric vehicles.

That's no longer the case. Today, much of Tesla's valuation reflects what investors believe comes next: Robotaxis, Optimus, artificial intelligence, and software-driven services. Those businesses could eventually generate far higher margins than manufacturing cars does.

But here's the thing. Building revolutionary technology doesn't automatically create shareholder value. Commercializing it at the right time and with the right capital investment can.

That's the challenge Tesla now faces. Tesla's latest earnings call may have marked an important shift in management's messaging. Rather than focusing on what Tesla can build, Musk spent more time discussing how difficult it will be to scale those products.

Speaking about Optimus, Musk said, "I really want to emphasize here that the production scaling challenge is very substantial." He even described it as "the hardest product to scale manufacturing that we've ever made at Tesla."

Those comments deserve attention. Musk wasn't questioning whether Tesla could build a capable humanoid robot. He was acknowledging that turning a breakthrough technology into a mass-market business is an entirely different challenge.

The same applies to Robotaxis. Launching autonomous vehicles in selected markets is an impressive milestone. Building a global ride-hailing network that earns attractive returns while satisfying regulators, insurers, and customers is a much taller order.

Expand NASDAQ : TSLA Tesla Today's Change ( 2.83 %) $ 9.05 Current Price $ 328.58 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.3T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 321.25 - $ 333.73 52wk Range $ 297.38 - $ 498.83 Volume 39.5M Avg Vol 45.6M Gross Margin 18.85%

Time may become Tesla's biggest competitor

The bear case isn't that Robotaxis or Optimus fail. It's that they take longer than investors expect to become meaningful profit engines.

That matters because Tesla has entered one of the most capital-intensive periods in its history. The company continues investing billions of dollars -- $25 billion or more just in 2026 -- into AI infrastructure, custom chips, data centers, Robotaxis, and Optimus. Those investments may create enormous value over the long run.

But until Tesla generates meaningful cash flow, its core automotive business must fund much of that spending. That creates a difficult balancing act.

Competition in the EV industry remains extremely intense, particularly from the Chinese players such as BYD. It doesn't help that Tesla's automotive margins also remain below their historical highs after years of price reductions.

In short, if these new ventures reach profitability later than expected, it could create enormous financial stress for the group.

Expectations could become the real problem

Ironically, Tesla's biggest risk may not be execution. It may be expectations.

Imagine that three years from now, Tesla has expanded Robotaxis into additional cities, and Optimus performs useful work inside its factories. Objectively, that would represent remarkable progress. But would it justify today's expectations? That's the question investors should ask.

To put it into perspective, Tesla's stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 11.2 as of this writing, and that's after the recent correction. Its most formidable rival, BYD, trades at just 1.8 times its price to sales.

If commercialization progresses steadily, but not spectacularly, the gap between investor expectations and financial results could narrow through valuation rather than faster earnings growth.

For a company that's already trading at a market capitalization of $1 trillion, the risk is not inconsequential.

What does it mean for investors?

Let's begin by saying that Tesla's bear case isn't all that bad.

Three years from now, the company may possess world-class AI, increasingly capable Robotaxis, and impressive humanoid robots.

Still, there's no guarantee that these ventures will scale on time and on budget. If there's any hiccup in the execution process, or if these businesses take longer than expected to reach profitability, there's a good chance that the stock valuation could adjust to the new reality.

It may be that three years from now, Tesla remains a trillion-dollar company. But that scenario is probably going to be disappointing for its most ardent supporters.