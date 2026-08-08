Progressive (PGR -0.01%) is an insurance company, so its revenue comes from two primary sources. The first is profitably selling insurance. The second is the income the company generates from managing the float. Right now, it looks like there's a trade-off being made after a period of very strong results. Here's what you need to know.

Progressive wants to keep growing

As an insurance company, Progressive collects premiums up front and pays out claims later. In between, it gets to invest the cash, which is known as the float, to generate income. This is a powerful business model, with the company's investment portfolio valued at over $97 billion as of the end of the second quarter of 2026. That portfolio generated $979 million in revenues for Progressive in the quarter.

So there's a very good reason why Progressive wants to keep growing its insurance portfolio. However, it has to write profitable policies, or more growth may not be a good thing. This is where the combined ratio comes in. A number below 100 indicates the company's policies are profitable. Occasionally, major events will push the combined ratio higher, but overall, investors want to see a number below 100. In the second quarter, Progressive's combined ratio was 87.3.

Progressive is making a trade-off

The problem is that in the second quarter of 2025, the combined ratio was 86.2. So the ratio is going in the wrong direction. In fact, in June, the ratio was up to 90. As noted, the combined ratio can vary slightly from period to period. However, that drop has to be taken in context.

Expand NYSE : PGR Progressive Today's Change ( -0.01 %) $ -0.01 Current Price $ 215.33 Key Data Points Market Cap $125B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 211.80 - $ 215.41 52wk Range $ 189.20 - $ 254.93 Volume 1.8M Avg Vol 3.2M Dividend Yield 6.46%

In the first half of 2025, net premiums written increased 15%. In the first half of 2026, growth was down to 6%. It looks like the company may be taking on less attractive business to continue growing, which increases its ability to benefit from the float. To be fair, the company has been operating at a very high level over the last couple of years. So the current shift in the combined ratio isn't terrible; it is likely just an informed decision by management to support long-term growth amid increased competition.

Progressive's combined ratio target is 96

All in, Progressive is still performing quite well as a business. So there's no particular reason to worry. That said, the company's combined ratio target is 96 or below. So the trade-off between quality and growth starts to get really strained the closer the company gets to that level. If you own Progressive, keep that target in mind, but you probably don't need to be overly concerned about the combined ratio today.