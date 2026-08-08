The race to build humanoid robots has captured the market's attention. But the better investment opportunity may lie further up the supply chain.

History suggests that the companies supplying critical components often benefit regardless of which manufacturer wins. During the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Nvidia (NVDA +2.27%) supplied chips to nearly every major AI developer. Humanoid robotics could create a similar opportunity for companies that make the motors, sensors, motion-control systems, and precision components every robot requires.

Indeed, Wall Street certainly believes the opportunity is enormous. In fact, UBS estimates the humanoid robotics market could eventually reach $1.4 trillion to $1.7 trillion annually by 2050. That's trillion, with a "T."

TE Connectivity

Every humanoid robot contains hundreds of electrical connections linking batteries, motors, cameras, sensors, processors, and communications systems. If those connections fail, the robot doesn't work. That's where TE Connectivity (TEL +0.58%) comes into play.

The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of connectors, sensors, relays, antennas, and high-speed data interconnects. More importantly, TE has already identified humanoid robotics as a future growth market and says it is working with robot developers to supply the specialized connectors, position sensors, and power management components these machines require. That said, TE also doesn't need humanoids to succeed.

TE's core business continues to perform well. During the third quarter of 2026, the company generated a record $5.16 billion in revenue, up 14% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 22% to a record $2.94. Its Industrial Solutions segment revenue climbed 22%, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure, energy infrastructure, factory automation, and industrial connectivity. To be sure, those same engineering capabilities position TE to benefit as humanoid production scales.

Expand NYSE : TEL TE Connectivity Today's Change ( 0.58 %) $ 1.25 Current Price $ 216.33 Key Data Points Market Cap $63B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 213.76 - $ 217.07 52wk Range $ 190.27 - $ 252.56 Volume 2.6M Avg Vol 2.7M Gross Margin 36.85% Dividend Yield 1.35%

The bottom line is that whether a robot is built by Tesla (TSLA +2.83%), Figure AI, Apptronik, or another manufacturer, it will still need reliable electrical connections. TE sells many of those components.

Amphenol

Amphenol (APH -0.84%) manufactures high-speed connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antennas, and power distribution systems used throughout industrial automation, aerospace, automotive, AI infrastructure, and advanced robotics. These components are also essential for the manufacturing of humanoid robots.

You see, modern humanoid robots process enormous amounts of information from cameras, force sensors, motors, and onboard computers. That data has to move quickly and reliably through the robot, creating demand for high-performance connectors and interconnect systems. That's what Amphenol provides.

In Q2 2026, Amphenol reported record sales of $8.8 billion, up 55% year over year, while adjusted diluted EPS increased 67% to $1.35. The company also issued Q3 guidance above the prior-year quarter after strong demand across end markets including IT datacom, defense, industrial, automotive, and commercial aerospace.

Expand NYSE : APH Amphenol Today's Change ( -0.84 %) $ -1.43 Current Price $ 169.18 Key Data Points Market Cap $209B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 166.88 - $ 172.41 52wk Range $ 104.71 - $ 178.52 Volume 6.1M Avg Vol 9.4M Gross Margin 38.95% Dividend Yield 0.54%

Like TE Connectivity, Amphenol doesn't depend on humanoid robots to justify its valuation. The company already supplies components used throughout data centers, defense systems, commercial aircraft, industrial equipment, and electric vehicles. Humanoid robotics simply represent another potential source of income.

The supply chain may offer a better opportunity

The biggest risk in humanoid robotics isn't whether demand eventually arrives. It's identifying which robot manufacturer ultimately wins. There are literally dozens of companies across the globe pursuing this market. Some will succeed. Others won't. Component suppliers, however, face a different equation.

Every humanoid robot requires connectors, sensors, cables, and power distribution hardware regardless of who assembles it. As production volumes increase, suppliers serving multiple manufacturers could benefit without having to predict which robot platform ultimately dominates the market.

That doesn't eliminate risk. Humanoid adoption could take longer than expected, and the market remains in its early stages. But if you're long on humanoid robots, companies like TE Connectivity and Amphenol offer a more diversified way to participate. Both already generate billions of dollars in annual revenue across multiple industries, and both have products that are likely to become increasingly important as humanoid robots move from prototypes to commercial deployment.

The bottom line is that sometimes the best way to invest in a technological revolution isn't by picking the company building the final product. It's about owning the businesses that supply the critical components every competitor needs.