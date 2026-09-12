The age of agentic AI is here, and the world will likely see meaningful changes in the coming years. AI is advancing quickly, which is both exciting and scary.

Agentic AI is exciting in that AI agents will be able to help humans by going out and performing tasks, greatly increasing productivity and freeing up people's time. It's scary in that no one knows what this will mean for the job market in the next decade. Meanwhile, an Anthropic employee saying there is a greater than 10% chance the AI will wipe out human civilization in the next 10 years isn't exactly comforting.

But on our way to utopia or the end of the world, let's look at three agentic AI stocks that can help your portfolio now.

1. Palantir Technologies

As AI agents advance, organizations will need a way to control them, and that is where Palantir Technologies (PLTR +0.83%) can step in with its AI platform (AIP). The company said its platform-native agent engine SDK (software development kit) will help customers answer the three most important questions about AI agent actions: who authorized it, how much it costs, and whether the action can be trusted.

Expand NASDAQ : PLTR Palantir Technologies Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 87 /100 Today's Change ( 0.83 %) $ 1.37 Current Price $ 167.23 Key Data Points Market Cap $402B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 165.40 - $ 168.61 52wk Range $ 106.37 - $ 207.52 Volume 15.4M Avg Vol 40.2M Gross Margin 84.80%

When it comes to agentic AI, the stakes are high, and Palantir's AIP can act as a true agent operating system. The company's secret sauce is its ontology, which links all the data it gathers to real-world objects, workflows, and processes.

AIP is already seeing rapid growth and helping organizations across industries solve mission-critical problems. The rise of AI agents will likely only accelerate the need for their platforms, making it a stock to own despite its high valuation.

2. Salesforce

Salesforce (CRM +1.94%) has devoted itself to becoming an agentic AI-first company, and those efforts are starting to pay off. Last quarter, it saw annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its Agentforce agentic AI platform soar 240% year over year to $1.5 billion, while its Data 360 ARR tripled to $2.4 billion.

Expand NYSE : CRM Salesforce Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 83 /100 Today's Change ( 1.94 %) $ 4.72 Current Price $ 247.72 Key Data Points Market Cap $204B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 242.02 - $ 250.55 52wk Range $ 146.32 - $ 269.11 Volume 9.7M Avg Vol 15.1M Gross Margin 74.69% Dividend Yield 0.69%

Salesforce has worked to make its platform a single source of truth for launching AI agents. It developed zero-copy technology to quickly and cheaply extract data from sources outside of organizations, like data warehouses and cloud providers, and it acquired master data management company Informatica to clean up and organize this data. Meanwhile, Slack has become one of its primary AI agent launching pads, with Slackbot hitting 1 million active users after debuting just five months ago.

Salesforce has both the backend and frontend to become one of the biggest agentic AI winners.

3. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (META +0.57%) may be a surprise addition to this list, but the introduction of its Muse AI agent looks like a game changer. While most agentic AI companies have focused on enterprise AI agents, Meta has just introduced a new personal AI agent that can help individuals with routine chores and tasks.

Meta's Muse AI agent will be offered in several tiers. There will be a free tier, while people who use it more often can opt for the $20-a-month Power tier or the $100-a-month Maximum tier. The agent will be able to do such things as make purchases, book travel, send emails and party invitations, work to lower bills, and take recipes and create grocery lists. Users will have to grant the agent access to things like email, payments, and calendars, and they can also allow it to access data from other apps they use regularly.

Expand NASDAQ : META Meta Platforms Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 79 /100 Today's Change ( 0.57 %) $ 3.65 Current Price $ 648.03 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.7T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 646.20 - $ 664.24 52wk Range $ 520.26 - $ 790.80 Volume 16.9M Avg Vol 18.2M Gross Margin 81.75% Dividend Yield 0.32%

Meta has said it won't share users' data with its ad systems, but it will still indirectly impact the ads users see. The big benefit for the company comes from capturing affiliate and processing fees when the agent purchases something on behalf of a user. This could be a huge new source of revenue for the company over time and help diversify its model away from just advertising. In fact, simply monetizing Facebook Marketplace and making it more transaction-based could be a huge driver.

Given this opportunity and the strength of its core business, the stock looks like a long-term winner.