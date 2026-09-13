Jeff Bezos founded Amazon (AMZN +1.94%) in 1994 and served as its CEO until July 5, 2021. From the company's May 1997 initial public offering through the day he stepped aside, Amazon's market cap grew from under $500 million to $1.8 trillion. That's a remarkable record, and created immense wealth for patient shareholders.

Bezos' successor, Andy Jassy, has overseen a 50% increase in Amazon's market cap to $2.7 trillion. However, the company's current size shouldn't dissuade people from investing.

Here's why Jassy should continue to oversee strong profit growth that drives further stock price gains.

A big opportunity lies ahead

Before taking the CEO job, Jassy helped form and run Amazon Web Services. That business has become Amazon's largest profit generator, and should drive growth on the top and bottom lines for the foreseeable future.

AWS is the world's leading cloud-computing platform. Due to the amount of resources needed to build data centers in quantity, major competition in the cloud infrastructure sector remains fairly limited. As of the second quarter of 2026, AWS had a 28% market share, ahead of Microsoft's Azure (20%) and Alphabet's Google Cloud (15%). The remainder of the market is divided among a host of players with much smaller shares.

As organizations' demands for compute and data have risen rapidly in recent years, AWS has been growing fast. Its pace is set to accelerate with the widening use of generative artificial intelligence, which will further increase demand for AWS' products and services.

The division's finances have already benefited. AWS' sales grew 36.8% year over year to $42.2 billion in the second quarter. This drove operating income 63.6% higher to $16.6 billion. Most importantly, during the quarter, AWS accounted for 60.5% of Amazon's total operating profit.

An attractive valuation

With all the success that Amazon has had throughout the years, it's rare that the stock trades at an attractive valuation. But it is right now.

In line with the company's effort to meet surging demand for cloud computing capacity, Jassy and his team are boosting capital expenditures from $131.8 billion in 2025 to $220 billion this year. The steepness of that increase has some investors concerned about the payoff. However, given AWS' growth potential and the company's strong market position, the money it's pouring into data centers seems like a wise investment.

Expand NASDAQ : AMZN Amazon Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 90 /100 Today's Change ( 1.94 %) $ 4.89 Current Price $ 256.78 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.8T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 253.14 - $ 257.59 52wk Range $ 196.00 - $ 287.20 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 47.1M Gross Margin 50.77%

Amazon's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dropped from 32 to 20 this year. That's cheap compared to its historical averages -- the stock has a five-year median P/E ratio of 50. The current valuation is also lower than the broader market's average, as the S&P 500 index's P/E multiple is 26.

With Jassy's knowledge of AWS, the big growth opportunity, and the company's attractive valuation, Amazon's shares seem poised for nice long-term growth. That should handsomely reward patient investors.