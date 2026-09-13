Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD +0.38%) is enjoying a massive breakout year, trading at roughly $34 at this writing and boasting a year-to-date (YTD) return of 29.29%. A look at SCHD's returns since its 2011 inception shows a steady record of healthy returns, but nothing quite like what the fund has experienced this year. For example:

Time Frame Returns, Including Dividends 10 years 13.17% Five years 10.01% One year 29.53% YTD 29.29%

For years, SCHD was respected and steady, but hardly spectacular. Between 2021 and 2025, the fund produced solid returns, but not enough to keep pace with the more impressive megacap tech surge. However, 2026 has been SCHD's year, with returns vaulting it into a leadership position among dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

What changed for 2026?

Notably, the dividend fund now holds a double-digit lead over the S&P 500, which has a YTD return of roughly 11%.

So, why the uptick in SCHD's value? It has to do with several macro and market forces, including:

Shift from growth to value: Investors, tired of paying high prices for AI and megacap tech stocks, are moving money into cheaper, less volatile companies that pay dividends, which is precisely what SCHD holds. Add current geopolitical instability and tariffs, and it's easy to understand why investors are looking for safer havens.

Underweight megacap tech: SCHD holdings don't include many of the giant tech names that have struggled so far this year. Without those holdings, the fund wasn't hurt when the tech sector cooled. Instead, SCHD's top holdings include companies like Abbott Labs , Amgen , ConocoPhillips , Chevron , and Home Depot .

March 2026 changes: UnitedHealth, Procter & Gamble, and Accenture to a roster that already included winners like Qualcomm and Texas Instruments. The additions helped boost returns. SCHD's index was refreshed in March, adding more large, high-quality dividend names like, andto a roster that already included winners likeand. The additions helped boost returns.

SCHD appeals to investors due to its strong returns, healthy dividend yield, and low fees. Put simply, the ETF is having a winning year because the market currently favors the types of solid, dividend-paying companies SCHD is laser-focused on.