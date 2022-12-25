President Biden Wants to Enact These 3 Social Security Changes in 2023: Will He Succeed?

For decades now, Social Security has been one of the most divisive topics in politics, which is certainly saying something when you consider just how divisive politics are these days.

But with the Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) trust fund that helps provide money for Social Security benefits starting to decline and expected to be depleted by 2035, this is no longer an issue that lawmakers can afford to punt on. If something isn't done in the next 12 years to shore up the program, then retirees could be looking at a significant cut to their benefits.

President Joe Biden is well aware of this and is working to make changes that will better fund the program and also improve current benefits, which many argue are not adequate enough to keep up with the high cost of living. Here are three Social Security changes Biden wants to enact in 2023. Will he succeed? Let's take a look.

1. Shore up funding

As I mentioned above, the biggest problem facing Social Security right now is that the OASDI trust fund will soon be out of money. When that happens, the Social Security Administration (SSA) only expects to be able to cover 77% of scheduled benefits.

The main way the SSA funds Social Security is through payroll taxes. Individuals and employers each must pay a 6.2% Social Security tax on their earned wages. Self-employed individuals must pay a 12.4% Social Security tax. The idea is that you pay into the program while you are younger and working full time and then collect benefits once you retire or are close to retirement.

But there is a limit on how much of an individual's earnings can be taxed for Social Security. In 2023, that limit will be $160,200. These payroll taxes, however, haven't been enough to cover scheduled benefits, which is why the OASDI trust fund has been drained.

One idea by many Democratic politicians is to increase the amount of an individual's earnings that can be taxed to $250,000 or more. Biden does seem to agree with the idea in general, noting in his plan that he wants high-earning Americans to pay the same taxes on their earnings as middle-class families do. But he hasn't gone as far as some Democratic proposals and has also said that "nobody earning less than $400,000 a year will pay an additional penny in new taxes. Nobody."