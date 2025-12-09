This Social Security Timing Strategy Could Pay Off Big

Christy Bieber is a contributing Motley Fool retirement and Social Security expert covering retirement planning, 401(k)s, IRAs, and other personal finance topics. Christy has written about finance since 2008 and previously taught business courses at Bryant & Stratton College. She holds a law degree from UCLA and a bachelor’s degree in English, media, and communication with a certificate in business management from the University of Rochester. In law school, she earned three CALI Awards for Excellence for the highest scores in civil procedure and contract law exams.