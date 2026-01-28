Should You Claim Social Security as Early or Late as Possible? Data Gives a Straightforward Answer.

Studies show most people still don't go this route.

Deciding when to claim Social Security comes down to what kind of trade-off you want to make. You can take smaller payments over a longer period or larger payments over a shorter period. The implications are different for each choice, but there's no clear choice that works for everyone.

Unfortunately, this is one of the more important decisions you'll make as you're approaching or in retirement, so you want to be confident in your choice. On the bright side, data shows that there's a clear answer on what's better between claiming benefits as early or as late as possible.

How your claiming age affects your benefits

Claiming benefits before your full retirement age will decrease them by 5/9 of 1% monthly, up to 36 months. Every month after that, benefits will be reduced by 5/12 of 1%. Assuming your full retirement age is 67, claiming benefits at 62 (the earliest age) will result in a 30% reduction in your benefits.

If you delay benefits past your full retirement age, you'll receive delayed retirement credits, which will increase your benefits by 2/3 of 1% monthly (8% annually) until you reach age 70. With a full retirement age of 67, delaying until 70 would increase your benefits by 24%.

Should you claim early or wait?

The National Bureau of Economic Research published a paper in 2022 showing that delaying benefits was the better choice. According to the research, more than 90% of people should wait until the latest age to claim benefits, but only 10.1% appear to do so.