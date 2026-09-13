You're allowed to contribute up to $7,500 to an IRA in 2026 if you're under 50, or $8,600 if you're 50 or older by the end of the year. That money could go a long way toward helping you cover your retirement costs, especially if you have decades to go until you leave the workforce.

It's easiest to max out your IRA if you start right away in January, but there's still time left to do so for 2026 if you haven't already. Here are a few tips to get you started.

1. Increase your savings rate if you can

Aim to make IRA contributions on a regular schedule for the remainder of the year, if you can. You might decide to do this every pay period or every month, depending on what works best for you.

If you're already making regular monthly contributions to your IRA, see if you can increase these for the rest of 2026. Make a note of how much you've already contributed to your IRA this year. Then, subtract this amount from the annual contribution limit. Divide the remainder by the number of pay periods to see how much you still have to set aside to max out your IRA. Get as close to this limit as possible.

2. Consider a side hustle

If your current salary doesn't permit you to increase your IRA contributions, consider starting a side hustle and putting any cash you earn from this into your IRA. If you use a traditional IRA, these extra earnings shouldn't affect your 2026 tax bill.

You're free to choose any side hustle that suits your schedule and skill set. There are a variety of remote jobs available, as well as positions that let you choose your own hours, so there's no need to seek out traditional part-time employment.

3. Use a year-end bonus, if you qualify for one

Put your year-end bonus into your IRA if you qualify for one. This could be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars to some people. That could go a long way toward helping you max out your IRA if you haven't already.

Just be sure to make your contributions before the 2026 tax deadline if you want them to count for this tax year. If you wait until 2027 to do this, you might need to follow up with your plan administrator to make sure it applies the contribution to the correct tax year. Otherwise, it might default to a 2027 contribution.