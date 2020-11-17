A prominent global banking figure is calling on banks to continue to hold off on capital distributions such as dividends and share repurchases.

Carolyn Rogers, secretary general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, said in an interview with The Financial Times that she thinks banks should continue to limit distributions until there is less uncertainty.

Rogers told the newspaper:

We are all in this suspended reality. As government support programs expire, some businesses and households will fare better than others, there will be losses and the scale is not clear at this point. There is a long way to go.