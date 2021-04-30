I look at Ford's (NYSE:F) and Teladoc's (NYSE:TDOC) earnings in today's video. Here are three reasons these two stocks could be giving long-term investors a buying opportunity with their recent stock price dips.

Three reasons Ford could be giving long-term investors a buying opportunity:

In a recent interview, the CEO mentioned that Ford's new vehicles, the Mach-E and Bronco, are moving quickly off the lot. Ford is also seeing an increase in the average selling price of the F-Series line. Ford's Q1 earnings were among the strongest results the company has seen, thanks to Ford's continued improvements in its profitability in the U.S. and internationally. One reason for Ford's stock dip is the decrease in vehicle production for the next few quarters due to the chip shortage. The drop in stock price may be a buying opportunity once we get a clear path from the chip shortage.

Three reasons Teladoc could be giving long-term investors a buying opportunity:

Teladoc's fundamentals are improving. This quarter it saw 430% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA and revenue growth of 151% year over year. Chronic care enrollments are up quarter over quarter and year over year. The growth shows that the Livongo acquisition Teladoc made a few months ago was a great move by management. 2020 accelerated the growth of paid members for Teladoc. Growth seems to be stagnating in 2021, which is one of the reasons the stock price is down. The drop in stock price may be a buying opportunity if guidance shown later this year begins to show growth in members.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the closing prices of April 29, 2021. The video was published on April 29, 2021.







