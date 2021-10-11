In this video, I will be talking about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and the moves both companies have been making this quarter.

Roku

The stock is down 23% since it last reported earnings. One of the main reasons why the stock took a hit is because some old news regarding increased competition with regards to Alphabet and Amazon resurfaced. But regardless, Roku has been making good moves this quarter, and here are some highlights.

Roku is expanding in the U.K.

This Old House, a home improvement TV franchise, will be coming to Roku ad-free but via a subscription. Gusto TV also launches on Roku. While I don't see Roku pouring a lot of money into creating content, I do see it acquiring small franchises that perform well and putting them on the Roku channel, and letting its ad model do its thing.

The Roku app is coming to Shopify. This is the first-ever TV streaming advertising app available on Shopify. In the past, only the big brands were able to buy ad spots on TV. And the data you got from it wasn't great. Now thanks to Shopify and Roku, that changes. If you're a small merchant and want to launch an effective ad campaign, you can do it and target the right people. You know where that will lead us right? You see something you like on TV, and with a press of a button, you are able to order that item.

The Trade Desk

The stock is down 12% since it last reported earnings, and here are some highlights of what the company has been doing this quarter.

The Trade Desk partners up with Vistar Media to support audio out-of-home.

Walmart DSP (demand-side platform) in partnership with The Trade Desk will launch at the end of October, just in time for the holiday season.

Unified ID 2.0 adoption is gathering pace in the U.S. and Europe.

For the full insights do watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of October 8, 2021. The video was published on October 10, 2021.