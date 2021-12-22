Today's video focuses on the overall semiconductor industry and some insights Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shared during its most recent earnings. Micron shared information about numerous markets and products involving semiconductors, like data centers, automobiles, mobile, and graphics cards. Here are some highlights from the video.

Some of the most significant technological trends driving the growth in semiconductors are artificial intelligence, 5G, metaverse, and the adoption of electric vehicles. The automotive market is expected to have a flat year regarding automobile productions, but the number of semiconductors per car will increase due to the increased adoption of electric vehicles and improved infotainment systems. Specific markets are still experiencing a shortage of certain semiconductor components, preventing companies from ordering the complete materials list. It might seem bearish for some semiconductor companies in the short term, but in the long term, demand remains strong.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 21, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 21, 2021.





