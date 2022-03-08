Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

By Rich Smith - Mar 8, 2022 at 2:54PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

More worries over semiconductor shortages spark a relief rally today.

What happened

Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon.

As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia ( NVDA 2.56% ) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD 3.95% ) is up 5.6%, and Micron ( MU 3.61% ) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain.

Red and blue 3D semiconductor computer chip.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Why are semiconductor stocks going up? In part, I suspect we're seeing the effects of pent-up buying pressure here -- a relief rally. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks. Nvidia is down 16% over the same period, and even AMD -- a relative outperformer -- is off 7%.

As semi stocks got cheaper and cheaper, it made sense that at some point, folks were going to start buying again. There's also a positive catalyst of sorts that may have ignited today's rally. To wit, as the situation in Ukraine worsens, multiple news outlets have been pointing out the potential deleterious effects that the crisis in Eastern Europe might have on global semiconductor production.

Case in point: Just yesterday, news agency Euractiv noted how "the production of neon, palladium, and C4F6, three materials [that are] vital to semiconductor processing and irreplaceable for microchips ... could be impacted by the situation." Neon, in particular, which is used in laser-engraving pathways on microchips, comes largely from Russia (where it's produced) by way of Ukraine (where it's purified) for sale to semiconductor companies abroad. Now these supply chains are being disrupted and, as Euractiv says, this is going to exacerbate a "semiconductor supply chain is already strained due to the increase in chip demand."  

Palladium supplies are also a concern, as Russia produces 37% of global palladium.

Now what

For the time being, Euractiv notes that semiconductor companies don't seem worried about this. Europe's STMicroelectronics, for example, said that "as of today, none of our suppliers had reported any potential impact" from the conflict on raw material supplies. But Euractiv says that could change over the next six to 12 months. In the context of an ongoing global semiconductor shortage, this is one more thing to worry about, and one more reason to believe that the shortage is a problem that could last longer than anticipated.

Now what does this mean for investors? Simply put, the laws of economics indicate that when supply is low but demand is constant or rising, prices tend to go high. That implies wider profit margins for semiconductor companies such as Nvidia, Micron, and AMD, and thus higher profits -- if, that is, they can produce enough to take advantage of the constrained supply of microchips.

At 14 times earnings, right now Micron stock looks like the cheapest way to take advantage of this latest development in the semiconductor industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$218.97 (2.56%) $5.46
Micron Technology, Inc. Stock Quote
Micron Technology, Inc.
MU
$78.43 (3.61%) $2.73
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AMD
$107.02 (3.95%) $4.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

5 Stocks to Get Your Feet Wet in Emerging AI
1 Massive Reason Nvidia's Tearing Growth Will Continue
Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today
Nvidia Is Crushing Records. So Why Is Its Stock Down?
3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
446%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

5 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
I Panicked When I Checked My Portfolio Balance Last Night. Then I Did This.
2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services