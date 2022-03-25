Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Salesforce Stock Fell Nearly 2% Today

By Nicholas Rossolillo - Mar 25, 2022 at 4:59PM

Key Points

  • Salesforce was dragged down by Adobe's weak Q2 guidance due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but it may not be affected to the same degree.

It was a tough week after a "digital transformation" peer issued lackluster guidance.

What happened

Shares of Salesforce ( CRM -1.38% ) were down 1.4% today as of market close, well below the 0.5% gain for the S&P 500 and the 0.4% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (of which Salesforce is a part).

The whole week wasn't great for the cloud-based enterprise software leader (shares fell 3.5% the last five trading days), and its peer Adobe ( ADBE -0.12% ) is a likely scapegoat.  

Two people working on software in front of several computers.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Adobe released its Q1 fiscal 2022 earnings report this past week (for the three-month period ended March 4, 2022), and revenue and adjusted earnings were in line with expectations. Sales were up 17% year over year when excluding the extra week during the same period in 2021, and adjusted earnings per share were up 7%. However, for Q2, Adobe said revenue will be up only 13% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share up only about 9%. The company attributed the slowdown to its halting sales to Russia.

But what's that to Salesforce? Adobe and Salesforce are both digital transformation companies, helping enterprises update their operations for a new era of computing dominated by the cloud. If Adobe is facing a cool off in its growth trajectory, a similar story might be brewing for Salesforce as well. Thus the stock trading in sympathy with the lackluster Adobe outlook this week. 

Now what

It is worth noting, however, that Salesforce raised its own growth expectations during the last earnings call at the beginning of March -- a couple of weeks after Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. Salesforce expects current year revenue to be up about 21%.  

Salesforce stock remains over 30% off of all-time highs and currently trades for 39 times trailing-12-month free cash flow. With revenue growth staying above 20% and profit margins on the rise, long-term shareholders have little to worry about after a ho-hum week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

