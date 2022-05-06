Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

By Sean Williams - May 6, 2022 at 5:21AM

Key Points

  • The Oracle of Omaha has created more than $700 billion in value for his shareholders since 1965.
  • Approximately $263 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $358 billion portfolio is invested in only five stocks.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

You could say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Since he took over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -2.62%)(BRK.B -2.48%) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $700 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,905,994% through May 3, 2022.

Although there are numerous reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's success over nearly six decades, his lack of diversification really stands out. Buffett firmly believes that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding around four-dozen securities in its investment portfolio, Buffett has nearly $263 billion -- 73% of Berkshire's almost $358 billion portfolio -- invested in just five stocks.

A jubilant Warren Buffett at his company's annual shareholder meeting.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.

Apple: $144.7 billion

First up is technology kingpin Apple (AAPL -5.57%), which Buffett considers one of Berkshire Hathaway's "giants." Apple accounts for nearly $145 billion in market value and a little over 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's invested assets.

Keep in mind that Buffett also mentioned to CNBC this past weekend that he'd purchased an additional $600 million of Apple stock during the first quarter. (This buy hasn't been added to the above $144.7 billion figure.)

Apple has everything the Oracle of Omaha absolutely loves. It's one of the most recognized brands in the world, has an exceptionally loyal customer base, and has relied on innovation to grow its sales for more than a decade. During the fourth quarter, Apple's iPhone had a 34-percentage-point share lead over Samsung in the United States. The introduction of 5G capability to iPhone helped push sales and profits to record highs.

Apple has a strong leader in CEO Tim Cook, as well. Cook is overseeing a multiyear transition that has Apple becoming more of a services player. Leaning on subscription services should help reduce the revenue lumpiness associated with product replacement cycles.

I'd also be remiss if I didn't note Apple's monstrous capital-return program. The company pays out one of the largest nominal dividends, and it recently announced a $90 billion boost to its share-buyback program. Warren Buffett is a huge fan of companies that repurchase their own stock on a regular basis.

A bank employee shaking hands with prospective clients.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bank of America: $38.3 billion

Buffett has also bet big on Bank of America (BAC -2.80%). Berkshire Hathaway's BofA stake (over 1 billion shares) totals more than $38 billion and accounts for 10.7% of invested assets.

Whereas tech stocks have never really been Warren Buffett's thing, bank stocks like BofA are right in his wheelhouse. The Oracle of Omaha particularly appreciates the cyclical nature of the banking industry.

Even though recessions are an inevitable part of the economic cycle, they generally last for no longer than a few months to a couple of quarters. By comparison, periods of economic expansion can go on for many years. Buffett, who focuses on the long term, is simply allowing this numbers advantage to work to his (and his shareholders') advantage.

Something else interesting about Bank of America is its interest-rate sensitivity. With the nation's central bank expected to raise interest rates significantly in 2022 and into 2023, no money-center bank should benefit more than BofA. According to the company, a 100 basis-point parallel shift in the interest-rate yield curve over the next 12 months is estimated to add $5.4 billion in net interest income. 

In addition, Buffett appears to be a fan of CEO Brian Moynihan. Although big banks need approval from the Federal Reserve before paying dividends and repurchasing shares, Moynihan has pushed for hefty capital-return programs in the past.

Two oil pumpjacks operating at sunrise.

Image source: Getty Images.

Chevron: $28.3 billion (estimated)

A third massive holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio that comes as a bit of a surprise is integrated oil and gas stock Chevron (CVX -0.79%). Berkshire's first-quarter operating results noted a fair value of "$25.9 billion" assigned to Chevron, as of March 31, 2022. The $28.3 billion value above is probably very close, but nevertheless "estimated" until we get a closer look at Berkshire's 13F filing for the first quarter.

Why load up on Chevron? The most obvious reason is that Buffett may believe that oil and natural gas prices will remain elevated for an extended period of time. The Ukraine-Russia war has shown no signs of a resolution, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains globally. In other words, inflationary pressures persist.

Another possible reason Chevron was so attractive to Buffett and his investing team is its integrated operations. While drilling and exploration is the bread and butter for oil stocks, being integrated means being able to lean on the company's midstream (e.g., transmission pipelines and storage) and downstream assets (e.g., refineries and chemical production) when crude and gas prices falter. These sectors can help Chevron hedge against even the darkest times in the energy sector.

Then again, the Oracle of Omaha might be doing some capital-return chasing, too. Chevron is paying out a hearty 3.5% yield, and the company announced plans to a repurchase $10 billion worth of its common stock before the end of the year. 

A hand holding a gold American Express business credit card.

Image source: American Express.

American Express: $26.1 billion

A company that isn't a surprise to see on this list is credit-services provider American Express (AXP -3.83%). AmEx has been a continuous holding for Berkshire Hathaway since 1993, with a position value of $26.1 billion, as of May 3.

Buffett's fascination with American Express has to do with its cyclical ties and ability to take advantage of an expanding U.S. and global economy. AmEx is what I refer to as a "double dipper." Not only does it charge processing fees to merchants, but it also acts as a lender.

This allows the company to collect net interest income and fee-based revenue from cardholders. Even though loan delinquencies rise during recessions, AmEx spends far more time in the sun than under gray clouds.

American Express is also unique for its success in courting a more affluent clientele. Well-to-do consumers are less likely to alter their shopping habits or fail to make their payments when minor economic hiccups arise. This helps AmEx better cope with downturns when they do arrive.

Not to sound like a broken record, but I'd bet the farm that Buffett is pretty happy with the company's dividend, as well. Berkshire's annual yield on AmEx, relative to its $8.49 cost basis, is a staggering 24.5%!

Two people clanking their Coca-Cola bottles together while seated and chatting outside.

Image source: Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola: $25.2 billion

Last, but certainly not least, is beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO -0.80%). Coke is Berkshire Hathaway's longest-tenured investment (34 years), with the 400 million shares held worth about $25.2 billion, as of May 3.

Similar to Apple, Coca-Cola is one of the most-recognized brands in the world. Savvy marketing has allowed the company to cross generational gaps to engage with consumers. This includes everything from Coke's holiday tie-ins to its social media advertising campaigns featuring well-known celebrities and athletes.

In addition to its marketing prowess, Coca-Cola's success is dependent on its geographic diversity. This is a company with a presence in all but three countries worldwide (North Korea, Cuba, and Russia -- the latter being due to the ongoing war in Ukraine).

Coke holds a 20% share of the cold-beverage market in developed countries, along with a 10% share in emerging markets. In other words, the company can count on highly predictable cash flow in developed regions, while leaning on emerging markets for an organic-growth boost.

Warren Buffett has also watched Coca-Cola's payout bubble higher over the past 34 years. Since Berkshire's cost basis on Coca-Cola is approximately $3.25, Coke's $1.76 base annual payout works out to a yield on cost of 54.2%! There's absolutely no reason for the Oracle of Omaha or his investing team to ever sell this position with annual yields like this.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$156.77 (-5.57%) $-9.25
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$481,400.00 (-2.62%) $-12,943.00
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$318.68 (-2.48%) $-8.12
Bank of America Corporation Stock Quote
Bank of America Corporation
BAC
$37.54 (-2.80%) $-1.08
The Coca-Cola Company Stock Quote
The Coca-Cola Company
KO
$64.51 (-0.80%) $0.52
Chevron Corporation Stock Quote
Chevron Corporation
CVX
$166.26 (-0.79%) $-1.33
American Express Company Stock Quote
American Express Company
AXP
$171.01 (-3.83%) $-6.81

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

16756851854_91c8a910c8_k
Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks
 17171920167_b5afce5167_k
Warren Buffett's 3 Greatest Investments of All Time
 Stock trader 2022
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035
 Bank Teller Customer Finance Invest Getty
Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $182 Billion On These 4 Stocks
 MFM_20220303-2
How Berkshire Hathaway Could Use Its $144 Billion

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
384%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

two older people sitting outside looking serious
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
1. digital apps
My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)
GettyImages-1287493691
Amazon Stock Is on Sale Right Now -- I'm Getting Ready to Buy
2022 Rivian R1T
Rivian Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services