Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Boeing Stock Lost 7% Today

By Rich Smith - May 20, 2022 at 2:46PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Starliner is in orbit -- but it's not quite 100% mission success.

What happened

One day after Boeing (BA -7.34%) stock bounced higher on news of a big 737 plane sale to the parent company of British Airways and Iberia (the International Consolidated Airlines Group), shares of the airplane-building juggernaut are falling 7.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET.  

The reason: Boeing may be encountering turbulence at higher altitudes.

Boeing Starliner crew capsule after landing in 2019.

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule after its first, unsuccessful test flight in 2019. Image source: Boeing.

So what

Earlier on Thursday, the big news around Boeing was the company's announcement that International Airlines Group has agreed to buy 25 Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft and 25 737 MAX 10 jetliners -- and taken out an option to buy as many as 100 more planes besides.

Later in the day, though, came the other big news: After a two-year delay, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner finally launched on its second uncrewed flight test attempting to reach the International Space Station (ISS) -- and prove itself spaceworthy and able to begin carrying astronauts to the ISS.

Now the good news is that, unlike Boeing's first attempt to reach ISS back in December 2019, this second launch appears to have a better chance of success. Launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, just before 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V-Centaur rocket sent Starliner into orbit without a hitch. If all goes well, Starliner should therefore rendezvous with ISS this evening, then later return to Earth for a round-trip landing.  

Now what

The bad news is that after detaching from Centaur (the rocket's second stage), Starliner did apparently suffer a couple glitches when two of its 12 steering valves malfunctioned. And the fact that, after two years of trying to work all the bugs out of the system, mishaps are still happening may be shaking investor confidence in Boeing just a little today.

That being said, as of this writing, Boeing believes it can still compensate for this and deliver Starliner safely to ISS. Chances look good that all's well, and will end well, making Boeing a rival to SpaceX in crewed spaceflight -- and setting the stage for Boeing to launch Starliner again later this year, this time with astronauts on board.

While the glitchy valves are a disappointment, I don't believe they're a big enough problem to justify subtracting 7% from Boeing's market capitalization today. Then again, with the whole dang market in the red right now, investors may just decide that any excuse to sell is a good excuse to sell.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Boeing Company Stock Quote
The Boeing Company
BA
$117.81 (-7.34%) $-9.33
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. Stock Quote
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
IAG
$125.08 (2.11%) $2.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Airplane flying above clouds at sunset Getty
Why Boeing and Airline Stocks Are Falling Today
 Map of China under a magnifying glass.
Why Boeing Stock Bounced Back Today
 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner source BA
Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today
 Artist's depiction of Boeing CST-100 Starliner docking with the International Space Station. IS Boeing.
Why Boeing Stock Is Still Falling
 Glowing red arrow trending down on a stock chart.
Why Boeing Stock Keeps Going Down

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A tesla car driving fast through the rain on an open road
Prediction: 1 Stock-Split Stock That Will Lead the Market Recovery
16756851854_91c8a910c8_k
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged
GettyImages-1254423087
One Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now
Buffett APPROVED 1
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services