Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nio Are Sinking Today

By Howard Smith - Jun 13, 2022 at 11:27AM

Key Points

  • The current market environment has investors selling higher-risk stocks.
  • With supply chain and inflationary challenges, the selling may have more room to go.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Despite shares being under pressure, these early-stage EV companies have plenty of cash.

What happened

The market has been building momentum with a risk-off mentality over the past several trading days. Electric vehicle (EV) start-ups are near the top of the risk spectrum, and several stocks are plunging accordingly. Rivian Automotive (RIVN -5.85%) and Lucid Group (LCID -9.93%) are two domestic producers that were down 5.9% and 9%, respectively, as of 10:45 a.m. ET. China-based Nio (NIO -9.75%) was also deeply in the red, down 10.8%. 

So what

While the macro environment is the driving force for today's drops, it only highlights the underlying risks associated with investing in these names. Rivian and Lucid have only been in commercial production for about six months, and both have faced headwinds from supply chain challenges and rising raw material costs. While Nio doesn't quite qualify as a start-up with more than 200,000 cumulative deliveries, it also has faced those challenges and more, due to recent COVID-19 lockdowns in major Chinese cities. 

Now what

The good news for these companies and investors is they are all in good financial shape to weather the current economic storm. As of March 31, 2022, each had a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet. 

  • Rivian -- $17 billion
  • Lucid -- $5.4 billion
  • Nio -- $8.4 billion

But each also has plans for investing those funds, and none are yet recording positive cash flow. Last week, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe released his first letter to shareholders. He touted the opportunities that exist from the transition in transportation to electric power. Specifically, Rivian has a consumer side with its R1 platform trucks, as well as a commercial business. Its commercial electric delivery van (EDV) business has a 100,000 vehicle order from early investor Amazon. Scaringe noted that its cash pile will get it through its plans to build a second factory in Georgia and the launch of its second consumer vehicle platform in 2025. 

Lucid also has plans for a second factory, but is expanding internationally into Saudi Arabia. For its part, Nio has expanded out of China and into Europe already, and plans to grow that business in several more European countries this year. 

But Nio has also been struggling to keep its production going as lockdowns in China have hit the supply chain, as well as consumers' abilities to buy vehicles in recent weeks. Near-term challenges should subside eventually, though, allowing it to get back to normal operations.

The overall investing landscape is also changing with inflation and increasing risks of recession across the globe. Higher-risk, unprofitable companies like Rivian, Lucid, and Nio are increasingly out of favor in this environment. That is clearly on display today as market fears rise and these EV names tumble. There may be more downside, too, as these risks continue.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
RIVN
$26.70 (-5.85%) $-1.66
Nio Inc. Stock Quote
Nio Inc.
NIO
$16.37 (-9.75%) $-1.77
Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$16.23 (-9.93%) $-1.79

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

statistateslaproduction
Rivian Updates Its Growth Plan: Why Investors Should Hit the Brakes
 rivianrowoftrucks
Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today
 Rivian 2022 R1T pickup truck.
Should You Buy Rivian Stock Now Before It's Too Late?
 Young lady shies away from a businessman in a suit as he shakes hands and sneezes.
Why Nikola, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Dropped Today
 Rivian R1T. IS Rivian
Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Worried senior woman holding checkbook
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Businesswoman Reading Financial Newspaper Stocks Invest Money Getty
How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.
Paying Bill Credit Card Mastercard Visa Contactless Payment Restaurant Getty
5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
At This Rate, Social Security's 2023 COLA Could Be Far Bigger Than 2022's

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services