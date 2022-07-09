Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Nvidia Investors Might Be Happy to Hear This

By Jose Najarro - Jul 9, 2022 at 6:22AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Meta Platforms wants to use more GPUs.

Today's video focuses on how Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, wants to use more GPUs to improve its artificial intelligence technology. The need for additional GPUs could be bullish for Nvidia (NVDA -0.13%), as the two companies have worked together numerous times. Two other companies that could benefit would be Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were from July 7, 2022. The video was published on July 8, 2022.


Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$158.38 (-0.13%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person using a laptop and tablet simultaneously
Why NVIDIA Stock Got Beat by the Market Today
 Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Micron Technology
 Investor 60
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Lead a Market Rebound in the Second Half of 2022
 Couple celebrating while looking at a laptop
2 Stocks I'm Buying in the Second Half of 2022
 three-teen-girls-phones
Meta Platforms Just Threw Nvidia a Huge Lifeline

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Person cheering looking at their laptop.
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
CheeringAnOnlineVictory
3 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Double Down On in July
Middle aged man laptopGettyImages-1180357593
Want to Claim Social Security at Age 70? Ask Yourself This Tough Question First
A tablet full of ads.
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services