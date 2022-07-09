Nvidia Investors Might Be Happy to Hear This

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Today's video focuses on how Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, wants to use more GPUs to improve its artificial intelligence technology. The need for additional GPUs could be bullish for Nvidia (NVDA -0.13%), as the two companies have worked together numerous times. Two other companies that could benefit would be Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were from July 7, 2022. The video was published on July 8, 2022.
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.