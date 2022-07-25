Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Siga Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

By George Budwell - Jul 25, 2022 at 11:31AM

Key Points

  • Over the weekend, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.
  • SIGA Technologies is likely to see a surge in demand for its anti-viral therapy, which is approved for monkeypox in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The drugmaker's smallpox drug may play a key role in combatting the global outbreak of monkeypox.

What happened

Shares of the commercial stage pharmaceutical company Siga Technologies (SIGA 20.48%) are on fire Monday. Specifically, the drugmaker's stock was up by a hefty 23%, on higher-than-normal volume, as of 10:28 a.m. ET Monday morning. 

What's sparking this double-digit gain? Siga's stock is bolting higher in response to the World Health Organization's decision to declare the ongoing monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. To date, there have been over 16,000 cases of monkeypox across 75 countries.

So what

Siga's Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved smallpox medication, known as Tpoxx (generic name: tecovirimat), was previously approved as an oral treatment for monkeypox in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company, in turn, will likely see a sizable surge in demand for this antiviral medication overseas. In fact, Siga already reported a significant uptick in orders for the drug from multiple international jurisdictions last month.

In the U.S., Tpoxx also may also end up being used against the monkeypox outbreak. But such a move is far from certain. As things stand now, the drug can only be prescribed for monkeypox in the U.S. on a compassionate basis. Unfortunately, this rather stringent regulatory pathway is insufficient to deal with a full-on epidemic.

Now what

Is Siga's stock still a red-hot buy? Given the unpredictable nature of U.S. regulatory agencies in emergency situations such as this one, investors may want to take a cautious approach with this speculative monkeypox play right now. Siga's shares, after all, are now trading at an all-time high after today's latest move northward. 

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

