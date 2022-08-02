Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why SNDL Stock Is Shining Today

By George Budwell - Aug 2, 2022 at 1:31PM

Key Points

  • Canadian pot stocks broadly were on the mend Tuesday.
  • Leading Senate Democrats introduced a comprehensive cannabis reform bill in late July.
  • Even if that bill fails, it could lead to the eventual passage of less ambitious -- but still meaningful -- cannabis legislation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The remote possibility of federal cannabis reform in the U.S. appears to be lighting a fire under the Canadian pot stock.

What happened

Shares of the Canadian pot, liquor, and cannabis investing company SNDL (SNDL 9.43%) (formerly Sundial Growers) were up by 9.2% as of 1:20 p.m. ET Tuesday. The retail cannabis giant's shares appear to be following the rest of its industry higher. After all, SNDL hasn't released any major news of late. But most of its Canadian peers in cannabis were enjoying a strong trading session

So what

Despite the lack of material news from the cannabis space, optimism was growing that the U.S. Congress might pass at least some form of cannabis reform in the near future. That upbeat view stems from the fact that leading Senate Democrats officially introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) for consideration late last month.

Although the comprehensive CAOA is viewed as unlikely to pass, cannabis bulls have floated the idea that the landmark bill may ultimately pave the way for smaller, less politically divisive pieces of legislation -- such as a cannabis banking reform bill -- to make it through Congress within the next year or so. A handful of pro-cannabis Republican legislators have signaled their support for such limited measures.

Now what

SNDL would likely reap sizable benefits from U.S. cannabis banking reform. Its cannabis financing wing, SunStream BanCorp, ought to be able to capitalize on such a development by rapidly expanding its U.S.-based portfolio. That's definitely a speculative investing thesis, but the outcome that speculation is based on is not out of the realm of possibility. 

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Sundial Growers Inc. Stock Quote
Sundial Growers Inc.
SNDL
$2.50 (9.43%) $0.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Cannabis, person in green house
Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Sinking Today
 marijuanaflowerdrying
Here's What Moved Sundial Growers, Organigram, and Canopy Growth Stocks Today
 Man working from home reviewing a sheet of paper.
2 Risky Stocks to Avoid Right Now
 Cannabis, person in green house
Sundial Growers: Bull vs. Bear
 Business people looking at a tablet.
2 Stocks Under $5 That Aren't Cheap Buys

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
373%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Burning red marijuana joint.
Why Tilray, Canopy, and Aurora Cannabis Just Popped
Stock Market Ticker Symbol Digital Quote Board NYSE SP 500 Nasdaq Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
GettyImages-486840342
3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Social Security cards 2_GettyImages-488652936
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services