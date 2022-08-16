Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Tremor International Stock Plummeted Today

By Jon Quast - Aug 16, 2022 at 1:26PM

Key Points

  • Tremor's second-quarter results mostly came up short of management's expectations.
  • Despite shortcomings, the company is very profitable and taking advantage of its low stock price with share repurchases.

Organic revenue growth has stalled, placing a lot of importance on its acquisition of a rival company.

What happened

Shares of advertising technology (adtech) platform Tremor International (TRMR -21.33%) plummeted on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, Tremor stock was down 21%.

So what

Tremor is a demand-side platform, like The Trade Desk, but it also has its Unruly platform, which functions as a supply-side platform, like Magnite. In the second quarter, Tremor generated revenue of $75.8 million, down 7% year over year.

For adtech companies like Tremor, there are traffic acquisition costs (TAC) that distort revenue. Therefore, looking at the contribution ex-TAC can be helpful. In the first quarter, Management guided for a second-quarter contribution ex-TAC of $75 million to $80 million. However, it came up short of this guidance with just $70.8 million, which partly explains the stock's drop today.

The bottom line was a tad more complicated. The company had guided for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $40 million, a 50% margin compared to revenue ex-TAC. In the second quarter, it had adjusted EBITDA of $39.1 million, lower than its guidance, but the margin of 51% was better than expected. But that slight positive wasn't enough to lift the stock.

Now what

Management expects a contribution ex-TAC of $290 million, a slight decline from the $302 million it had in 2021. 

For 2023, it expects to have a contribution ex-TAC of $500 million. But this includes business from Amobee, an adtech it's acquiring for $239 million. Amobee by itself has a contribution ex-TAC of $150 million over the last 12 months. Therefore, Tremor and Amobee together are expected to grow in a way Tremor alone hasn't been able to lately.

In the meantime, Tremor is still very profitable and has a healthy balance sheet. And management believes its stock is undervalued. It spent $45 million in the second quarter alone repurchasing shares. That leaves roughly $30 million to repurchase by September.

With a market capitalization of just $610 million, the buyback plan is significant and could boost shareholder value if Tremor can indeed deliver on its 2023 growth aspirations.

Jon Quast has positions in Magnite, Inc and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Magnite, Inc and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

