Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These

By Neil Patel - Aug 26, 2022 at 10:07AM

Key Points

  • Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products.
  • Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment.
  • Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors should consider companies that possess strong underlying fundamentals.

With the uncertain economic environment and the S&P 500 down 13% from its all-time high set in January, investors are playing it safe by keeping cash on the sidelines. But when things look scary, like they do now, it could be the best time to put money to work in the market. There are still outstanding investments out there if one knows what to seek out. 

If I could buy just three stocks this year, they'd be Five Below (FIVE -1.35%), Home Depot (HD -0.21%), and Lululemon (LULU -0.83%). These companies are performing well, and they deserve consideration from investors.

1. Five Below

Selling a broad assortment of goods ranging from clothing and tech gadgets to beauty products and toys, primarily below $5, Five Below has found remarkable success by catering to the discount-focused niche of the broader retail sector. Sales in the latest quarter (ended April 30) increased 7% year over year to $639.6 million. Although this was a huge slowdown from previous quarters, it was still on top of a nearly 200% revenue surge in the year-ago period. 

In today's inflationary environment, people are undoubtedly trying to stretch their budgets, a situation that bodes well for Five Below. "History has taught us that consumers will seek out value even more when times are tough," said CEO Joel Anderson on the company's first-quarter 2022 earnings call. 

Management recently laid out its long-term outlook, revealing that Five Below still has a ton of growth potential ahead. By 2025, the plan is to double sales and earnings per share (EPS). And by 2030, management hopes to more than triple the store footprint to 3,500, compared to 1,225 as of April 30. At that level of scale, revenue, profit, and most importantly for investors, the share price, are sure to be higher. 

2. Home Depot

Next on this list is home-improvement king Home Depot, which posted revenue of $43.8 billion in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, up 6.5% year over year. The business benefited from ongoing strength in both its DIY and professional customer groups, a clear sign that demand for renovation projects remains strong. 

Home Depot's latest quarter, which ended on July 31, was impressive not because the business was able to increase same-store sales by 5.4% in the U.S. or that its EPS jumped 11.5% year over year, but because its profitability improved. During the second quarter of 2022, Home Depot's operating margin expanded to 16.5%, the highest in eight quarters. 

In the current economic environment, one dominated by soaring inflation, many companies are complaining about rising costs. The fact that Home Depot was able to buck the trend demonstrates the leadership team's adeptness at operating the business efficiently. 

Despite the threat of higher interest rates and their potential impact on rising home values, Home Depot's prospects still look bright. The company's $155 billion in trailing 12-month sales represented just 17.2% of what management believes is a gargantuan $900 billion total addressable market. It appears that betting on consumers to continue investing in their housing needs is a safe one. And this should continue lifting Home Depot to new heights in the decade ahead. 

3. Lululemon

The final stock that I'd buy in 2022 is Lululemon Athletica, a burgeoning leader in the competitive apparel industry. During the five-year period from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2021, the company was able to increase revenue and profit at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% and 28.1%, respectively. The stock has followed suit, rising 428% over the past five years. 

And in the most recent quarter, Lululemon's strong momentum continued, with sales growing 31.6% and net income jumping 31.1% compared to the prior-year period. In the face of economic headwinds and supply chain issues, this performance is outstanding. 

While Lululemon rose to popularity thanks to its women's yoga pants, it is now a brand that also caters heavily to male customers. Over the past three years, revenue in the men's segment has posted a CAGR of 30%, greater than the 24% for the women's line. With its foray into footwear, Lululemon hopes to replicate its remarkable success in a new product category. 

By fiscal 2026, the leadership team expects annual revenue to double from fiscal 2021 to $12.5 billion. To achieve this, the company will try to double men's and digital sales while quadrupling international revenue. If history is any indication, Lululemon should have no problem accomplishing this goal. 

Neil Patel has positions in Five Below and Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Five Below, Inc. Stock Quote
Five Below, Inc.
FIVE
$132.39 (-1.35%) $-1.81
The Home Depot, Inc. Stock Quote
The Home Depot, Inc.
HD
$309.12 (-0.21%) $0.66
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Stock Quote
Lululemon Athletica Inc.
LULU
$320.67 (-0.83%) $-2.69

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

teens shopping
Should Investors Be Worried About Five Below's Sales Declines?
 featured-transcript-logo
Five Below (FIVE) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1337405782
Five Below Has a Monster Opportunity
 teens shopping
Will Five Below Raise Its Outlook This Week?
 shopping
3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
382%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Certificate Investment Retire Heirloom Donate Capital Gains Tax Getty
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
Businessman in office
2 Growth Stocks Down 80% and 93% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
retire early satisfied sit back feet up getty
2 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
Social Security Cash Benefit Retirement Congress Check Getty
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services