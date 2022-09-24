Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Growth Stocks Down 60.3% to 66.3% to Buy and Hold

By Cory Renauer – Sep 24, 2022 at 5:39AM

Key Points

  • SoFi Technologies is an all-digital bank, and its stock price is down 64.6% this year.
  • Lovesac is an innovative manufacturer of highly adaptable sectional seating with a stock that's down 66.3% in 2022.
  • Spotify's best known as a music streaming business, but its growing podcast operation is far more lucrative.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A depressed stock market is offering deals on these stocks that look too good to pass up.

Whether you've been investing for decades or just getting started, 2022 has been an extremely difficult year to pick winning stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 index has lost more than 20% of its value since the beginning of the year.

There are two important things everyday investors need to remember during times like these. First, when markets are in free fall, the shares of the best businesses can fall just as quickly as mediocre ones. Second, bear markets are always followed by longer-lasting bull markets.

Financial advisor showing a client the best stocks to buy.

Image source: Getty Images.

These three companies are poised to succeed over the long run, but their stock prices have been beaten down severely this year. Here's why you may want to add them to your portfolio now and hang on for the long term.

1. SoFi Technologies

Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI -0.93%) have lost 64.6% of their value this year in response to rising interest rates and fear of a recession. The stock's performance doesn't jive with the performance of its increasingly popular underlying business.

SoFi got started about a decade ago by offering student-loan refinancing, and now it's a full-service online bank with products that include checking accounts, auto loans, and credit cards. The company added 450,000 new members during the second quarter. Now, its consumer-banking operation boasts 4.3 million members using 6.6 million products.

SoFi is a newfangled digital-banking start-up but also has a national banking charter. This allows it to fund its lending businesses with relatively low-interest checking and savings account deposits, just like the traditional banks it's competing against. 

In addition to an up-and-coming consumer-banking operation, SoFi has a rapidly growing business-to-business operation. In 2020, it acquired Galileo and its industry-leading application programming interface (API). At the end of June, there were 117 million accounts running on the Galileo API.

2. Lovesac

Shares of Lovesac (LOVE -3.29%) have fallen 66.3% this year. The stock has been suffering partly because there's significantly less demand for home furnishings now that pandemic-related stay-at-home orders are a distant memory.

Lovesac makes its money selling highly configurable sectional seating it calls Sactionals. They cost a lot more than traditional furniture, but they're so adaptable that updating an old Sactional will always be a customer's best option.

Since Americans are spending less time at home, it should dampen Lovesac's sales growth -- but this doesn't appear to be the case. During the six months ended July 31, 2022, total revenue soared 50% year over year to $278 million.

Lovesac estimates its total addressable market at a whopping $46.2 billion. This estimate might be a little too generous, but there's plenty of room to grow in the highly fragmented furniture industry.

3. Spotify

Spotify (SPOT -3.36%) stock has tumbled 60.3% this year, even though its underlying business is firing on all cylinders. With 188 million premium subscribers, Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service. It looks like a great stock to buy and hold right now because it's poised to retain its leading position.

Seasoned investors know that music streaming is a low-margin business. Spotify is a great stock to buy now and hold for the long run because it's leveraging the popularity of its music catalog to grow a highly profitable podcast operation.

Unlike musicians, podcasters can inject lucrative ads into their shows without losing their audience. Plus, podcasters don't ask Spotify to pay per stream because their advertising partners want as much exposure as possible. Spotify has a strong head start in the podcasting industry, so investors can look forward to steady growth for years to come.

Cory Renauer has positions in SoFi Technologies, Inc., Spotify Technology, and The Lovesac Company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends The Lovesac Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
SOFI
$5.31 (-0.93%) $0.05
Spotify Stock Quote
Spotify
SPOT
$89.34 (-3.36%) $-3.11
The Lovesac Company Stock Quote
The Lovesac Company
LOVE
$20.58 (-3.29%) $0.70

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

smart-investor-looking-for-stocks-getty
2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying
 A person looking out the window, smiling.
Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?
 Young bank customer mobile depositing a check
This Digital Bank Could Rally Hard in the Next Bull Market
 two people look at a laptop and phone while on person holds credit card
Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?
 Generic Upward 7 Getty
Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
339%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warehouse getty
Costco Just Raised the Risk of Recession
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything
Social Security cards 4_GettyImages-154114379
Your 11% Social Security Raise Isn't Happening. Here's Why That's Not a Bad Thing.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services