Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Travis Hoium – Nov 13, 2022 at 6:21AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These dividend stocks should perform well, even if the economic uncertainty persists.

There are bargains all over the stock market right now, and that's especially true when it comes to dividend stocks. In this video, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Matt Frankel, CFP®, discuss two of their favorite dividend stocks that look like compelling long-term opportunities right now. 

*Stock prices in the video are as of Nov. 4, 2022. This video was published on Nov. 11, 2022. 

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial. Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

MGM Resorts International Stock Quote
MGM Resorts International
MGM
$36.63 (3.74%) $1.32
Ally Financial Stock Quote
Ally Financial
ALLY
$29.50 (2.86%) $0.82

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Inflation 2022
4 Stocks That Could Win in an Inflationary Environment
 Vegas
MGM Resorts Just Made a Brilliant $1.6 Billion Deal
 GettyImages-961081004
2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today
 Weather vane
3 Stocks to Watch in June
 Shopping family
3 Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices After the Coronavirus Crash -- Are They Worth Buying?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
362%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
Elderly Woman Retirement Social Security Holding One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Getty
Social Security Beneficiaries May Not Receive a "Raise" In 2024
A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
Getty - folded arms satisfied pleased happy
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services