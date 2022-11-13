2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
These dividend stocks should perform well, even if the economic uncertainty persists.
There are bargains all over the stock market right now, and that's especially true when it comes to dividend stocks. In this video, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Matt Frankel, CFP®, discuss two of their favorite dividend stocks that look like compelling long-term opportunities right now.
*Stock prices in the video are as of Nov. 4, 2022. This video was published on Nov. 11, 2022.
