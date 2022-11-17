Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Nu Holdings Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

By Eric Volkman – Nov 17, 2022 at 5:29PM

Key Points

  • An analyst got slightly more cautious on the stock.
  • This came in the wake of third-quarter results, which were published before the start of the week.

A prognosticator's target-price cut triggers a bit of a sell-off in the fintech's shares.

What happened

Next-generation fintech and digital bank Nu Holdings (NU -8.37%) had a lousy Thursday on the stock market. Somewhat counter-intuitively, given the company's recent financial performance, an analyst lowered his price target on the stock. Investors took this to heart, trading the shares down by more than 8% on the day.

So what

That prognosticator was Jorge Kuri, who now feels Nu Holdings' stock is worth $10.75 per share; previously, his price target was $12.50. Yet Kuri is maintaining his bullish stance on the fintech and next-generation lender, as he kept his overweight (i.e., buy) recommendation intact.

Bullishness had been in the air for Nu Holdings this week. Late on Sunday, the company reported its third-quarter results, revealing solid growth that propelled its revenue to $1.3 billion for the period. The bottom line landed in the black, meanwhile, with a headline net income of just under $8 million.

Key operational metrics ticked up, too. The company said it added over 5 million customers during the quarter for a new total of 70.4 million throughout its native Brazil, plus Mexico and Colombia. Monthly average revenue per active consumer (ARPAC) -- a financial measure it considers important and indicative -- rose 61% on a year-over-year basis.

Now what

Kuri's new note wasn't particularly alarming; rather, it represented an adjustment to his take on Nu Holdings stock. All in all, investors might have taken it as a chance to book quick profits on the stock by selling it off after its nice run-up earlier in the week.

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

