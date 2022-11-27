Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Massively Misunderstood: The Mega-Trend That Makes This Homebuilder Stock Worth Buying

By Jason Hall and Travis Hoium – Nov 27, 2022 at 5:45AM

The downturn in homebuying is a normal part of the cycle. Looking beyond the pause, the structural challenges with supply make this homebuilder very attractive to own.

Housing is in a downturn. Sharp interest rate increases, following years of rising home prices, have brought things to a head, with buyers canceling orders and home sales falling sharply. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains to colleague Travis Hoium why this is a normal part of the housing cycle, and why, down over 30%, Meritage Homes (MTH 0.30%) is worth a close look for stock buyers right now.  

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 21, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Meritage Homes. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meritage Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

