Massively Misunderstood: The Mega-Trend That Makes This Homebuilder Stock Worth Buying

Housing is in a downturn. Sharp interest rate increases, following years of rising home prices, have brought things to a head, with buyers canceling orders and home sales falling sharply. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains to colleague Travis Hoium why this is a normal part of the housing cycle, and why, down over 30%, Meritage Homes (MTH 0.30%) is worth a close look for stock buyers right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 21, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022.